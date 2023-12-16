Pooja Hegde enchants the room in a gleaming nude colored strapless top and matching skirt

Pooja Hegde's magnetic screen presence never fails to captivate us, and now she's taking the fashion world by storm with her exquisite style. She just gave her Instagram followers an insight of her fashion savvy, and she left us awestruck! Hegde wore a stunning strapless top with an exquisite skirt in her most recent post, demonstrating her fashion-forward selections.

Fashionistas, be on the lookout for Pooja Hegde's specifications on this look since this diva knows how to turn heads. The Cirkus displayed confidence and charisma in every photo, leaving us eagerly awaiting more. The costume not only showed her flawless curves but also her innate sense of elegance.

Pooja Hegde’s gleaming nude top and skirt

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress always knows how to turn heads, and her latest outfit did just that! The Mohenjo Daro star wore a stunning strapless top that was the color of nude, adorned with intriguing golden details like surface accents and sequins.

The Beast fame matched the top with a stunning high-waisted skirt that cascaded beautifully to the floor, giving a touch of elegance to her ensemble. The glittery top and flowing skirt achieved the right blend of glamor and sophistication. Pooja Hegde surely knows how to glow brilliant like a diamond, and her sparkling ensemble is giving us huge fashion goals. This Falguni Shane Peacock's outfit was curated styled by stylist Ami Patel.

Pooja Hegde’s minimalistic accessory glam

While the Housefull 4 star’s latest pick is definitely remarkable, her most recent outfit looked to be lacking in the accessories area. Don't get us wrong: she looked great, but we can't help but wonder how much more she could have enhanced her style with some eye-catching accessories. If she had worn huge, striking chandelier earrings dangling elegantly from her ears, or possibly a bold choker neck piece, she would have looked much better.

The Acharya diva, on the other hand, chose to keep things simple and concentrated on her hands. She accessorized them with a glittering bracelet for a bit of glitz and a finger ring for a touch of elegance. Whilst we cannot but ponder what may have done, we must confess that Pooja Hegde's elegant and sophisticated style captivated us.

Pooja Hegde’s hair and makeup…

With her lovely nude hued attire, Pooja Hegde's makeup game was on perfection. The stunning actress wore perfect and dewy makeup that gave her a beautiful shine. Her brows were wonderfully done up, framing her face. Her eye make up, however, stole the stage! Pooja opted for a strong and stunning makeup, complete with a thick sweep of winged eyeliner that gave a touch of enchantment to her entire look. Her cheekbones were skillfully sculpted, giving her face shape and depth.

The Mukunda actress finished off her stunning makeup with a pale brown lipstick that went wonderfully with her dress. Her hairstyle was simple and sophisticated, with her beautiful locks left open with a center parting, giving her appearance a sense of easy elegance. Pooja Hegde understands how to carry a full-on glam makeup look while still radiating natural beauty.

