Pooja Hegde flaunts her love for classic colors in Rs 27K black and white dress from Deme by Gabriella
Pooja Hegde is always serving looks, both on and off-screen. In her recent post, she was seen in a black and white dress and looked absolutely stunning.
Pooja Hegde is quite active on her social media and is always serving one look after another. With her impeccable taste in fashion, she always wows her fans with her outfits. In her recent social media post, she was seen in a beautiful dress from Deme. Let’s break down her look.
The Deva actor chose a stunning dress in full length. The flowy gown was designed in the classic black and white colors. With spaghetti straps, the top featured a low square neck style in black.
The bottom half of the outfit was stitched in a flowy white silhouette. With a pleated pleated, the ensemble fashioned a fit and flare style. Pooja chose this Cara dress from Deme by Gabriella’s collection, which came with a price tag of Rs. 27,083.
Opting for a classic choice, the actor wore a pair of heels with her outfit. Perfectly complementing the style of the dress and her figure, she chose strappy stilettos to complete her look.
The diva went completely minimal on the accessories for this outfit. Ditching everything else, she styled her look with a pair of very slim gold-toned danglers. This outfit from her collection is perfect for dinner parties, housewarming, and over-the-top dinners.
Keeping in tone with her outfit palette, Hegde chose a simple look. With a neutral and hydrating base, she applied some cheek. A hint of mascara and a glossy nude lip shade added the final touches to her look.
