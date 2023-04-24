Pooja Hegde goes comfy and stylish in a printed suit set from Anita Dongre for Eid; Can you guess its cost?

Actress Pooja Hegde knows how to make a statement, no matter what the occasion! The actress has been rocking some stunning looks of late, especially during the promotions of her recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A quick scroll through her Instagram will make you realize that she rocks the most glamorous dresses and gowns with much ease. In fact, she was one of the best-dressed celebs at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, and she opted for a beautiful white gown paired with matching opera gloves. Now, Pooja Hegde’s latest pictures have caught our attention, and the actress is seen rocking an ethnic look just as effortlessly as she rocks western outfits. She wore a beautiful suit set from Anita Dongre, as she wished her fans on the occasions of Eid and Akshay Tritiya.

Pooja Hegde stuns in a green printed suit set from Anita Dongre

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a series of stunning pictures, in which she is seen in a green Kesha suit set from designer Anita Dongre. The dress is easy-breezy and has just the perfect, relaxed silhouette for summer. The dark green suit set features nature-inspired motifs printed across the kurta, as well as the bottom. The print looks simply beautiful, and this dress is an ideal pick for summers. The dupatta features vertical stripes in blue, black, white and green, and it perfectly complements the print on the kurta. It’s elegant, it’s chic, and comfortable at the same time! The suit set costs Rs 24,900.

Pooja Hegde accessorized the suit with a pair of white traditional juttis, oxidized earrings, and a matching bracelet. The actress left her hair open in waves, and she flashed her million-dollar smile for the pictures. She took the minimal approach with makeup, and rocked a tiny black bindi that completed her gorgeous ethnic look. “Eid Mubarak and Happy Akshay Tritiya #happyvibesonly,” wrote Pooja Hegde, while sharing the pictures.

What did you think about Pooja Hege’s stunning ethnic look for Eid and Akshay Tritiya? Let us know in the comments below.

