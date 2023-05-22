Pooja Hegde goes the Kardashian-Jenners way as she wears a thigh-baring slit red gown; Yay or Nay?

Pooja Hegde is turning enough heads with her latest choice of outfit. Known for her South and Hindi films like Beast, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and others, Pooja Hegde's red cut-out dress from Monot is all things bold. To note, the Kardashians and Jenners have worn perhaps the most daring thigh-baring slit dresses.

There is no denying, slit-cuts are back at the forefront of stylists and fashion minds. From Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani from Bollywood, everyone is seen following the trend. Pooja's red dress came with a one-shoulder silhouette, a cut-out panel, and an attention-grabbing thigh-baring slit. Styled by Ami Patel, Pooja wore the outfit with Christian Louboutin red ankle-strap heels and accessorised with statement-making earrings.

Pooja Hegde in a red dress by Monot

As for her beauty look, the stunner styled her hair in a center-parted open hair, smokey eye makeup and a matte rustic lip as ravishing in hue as her red dress.

"Where’s the matchstick coz I’m about to set this world on fire," wrote Pooja Hegde as she posted photos of her look on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde in custom-made saree by Jade

A few days ago, Pooja flaunted her toned body in a shimmery-tiered silhouette by Jade. She wore this elegant-looking piece with a backless blouse that makes for a perfect look for glittering evenings, cocktail parties and wedding receptions.

She capped her custom-made saree look with hair styled in a ponytail with ends in soft curls, smokey eye makeup, and a statement neckpiece in diamonds.



Be it a saree, a gown or going minimal in denim and tee, Pooja Hegde sure knows how to pull off any look with utmost grace and confidence. Here she grabs our attention again and how!

What do you have to say about Pooja Hegde's latest looks? Let us know in the comment section below.



