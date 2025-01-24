Pooja Hegde in Rs 40,530 ivory bow dress for Deva promotions is straight out of a modern-day fairy tale

Pooja Hegde is on a roll, and we can’t keep calm. While promoting her upcoming film Deva opposite Shahid Kapoor, the actress has been serving looks like this is her second job, and honestly, we are here for it. Spotted in the city today, 24th January, Pooja looked like an absolute vision in an ivory dress that could easily make it to every fashionista’s mood board. Let’s look at her outfit.

The actress chose a dreamy ivory dress from Montsand's shelves, and it's officially our new obsession. The dress? Oh, it's perfectly elegant and, at the same time, quite playful. She kept things sultry yet classy, with chic black noodle straps and sheer elements showing just the right amount of skin. The bodice came complete with not one but two cute black bows, which gave the overall outfit a flirty and playful vibe.

As if that weren’t enough, the gown also featured subtle floral embroidery, which gave it a visually stunning yet classy appearance. We call it the ‘modern fairytale princess’ look. This dress retails for just 40,530 rupees.

Deva actress kept it stylish and classy for accessories. She completed the look with white mules, stacked golden bracelets, delicate finger rings on her fingers, and dainty white earrings. It added just the right amount of sparkle to her wearing without overpowering it exactly. Quite a hat tip for accessorizing, wouldn't you agree?

Her makeup was nothing short of glam. Pooja Hegde went for a bronzed finish that strangely gave her complexion all signs of being sun-kissed. A little texture to the cheeks and subtle blush indicated warmth, whereas lip tops in nude pink added the softness of romance. The highlight of her look was that dramatic eyeliner-kohl fusion that so beautifully made her eyes pop. Perfectly arched eyebrows tied her whole look together with professional flair.

And let’s not forget her hair—a luscious cascade of waves that fell freely around her shoulders, giving off effortless diva vibes.

With this look, Pooja proved once again that she’s the queen of balancing understated elegance with just the right amount of drama. Whether it’s her Montsand dress, her chic accessories, or her flawless glam, she’s serving as inspiration for all of us to take notes.

