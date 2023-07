Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi unleash inner dolls with Barbie-inspired looks; take cues for easy-to-style outfits

Various celebrities attended the special screening of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal. Among them, Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde were seen embracing Barbie fever. Let's take a closer look.