Pooja Hegde SLAYS in black midi dress with high bun is perfect for party nights

There's no doubt that black dresses have a beautiful charm. When a Bollywood diva like Pooja Hegde goes out in one, the entire outfit is elevated to a whole new level of gorgeousness. Pooja can rock a black outfit like no other. She effortlessly struck attention at a recent event in Mumbai with her exquisite sense of elegance and charming demeanor. Pooja is always making a statement. Her black dress looks are the height of elegance and beauty, and we are always in awe of her fashion choices. Let's break down the look.

Pooja Hegde in black midi dress

Oh, let's not forget Pooja Hegde's beautiful ensemble! She wore a tight silhouette in a lightweight woven weave with a hint of elegance. Her confident style was highlighted by the midi dress's low v-neckline. The bandeau bodice offered a distinct twist to the costume, giving it a contemporary edge. The dress hung softly on spaghetti straps and was embellished with sparkling diamante decorations that spanned over the straps and tightened at the waist for a spectacular impact. But that's not all; the dress also had beautiful cut-outs on both sides of the waist, which added a whimsical touch. Not to mention the wonderfully fitting midi skirt, which highlighted Pooja's contours.

Pooja chose to dress up the ensemble with some stunning accessories, including hanging pearl drop earrings. The upper portion of these beauties had stone-studded leaves that provided a touch of brightness, while the lowest section possessed a large teardrop pearl that exuded elegance. It was the ideal mix of glitz and elegance, perfectly matching Pooja's attire.

Pooja’s dark makeup for the dark outfit

Let's finish the picture-perfect look now. Pooja Hegde was fantastic! She completed her look with silver pointy-toe heels with a stylish slingback element that provided a sense of refinement to her entire look. Let's get started with her hair and cosmetics. Pooja opted for a side-part hairstyle, slicking her hair into a neat high bun. But that's not all; she also added some fun waves to her haircut, giving it some more flare. Her makeup was also flawless! Pooja opted for lovely smokey eye makeup that matched her black attire wonderfully. Her cheekbones were wonderfully sculpted, emphasizing her features, and she wore a lovely pink lipstick, adding a feminine touch to her whole look.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Fashion disaster or statement? Bhumi Pednekar sports polka dot Valentino tights and blouse with sweater