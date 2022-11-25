Pooja Hegde to Shruti Haasan: Learn how to style THIS hottest fashion essential on a date night

A lot of celebs are seen sporting bustier and corset tops that make for one romantic and sultry silhouette. It is one of the charms and poise-inducing fashion pieces of 2022 and its trend is not going anywhere. Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde, South divas have proved with their looks that bustier tops go with everything. From the cut-out detail to the bishop sleeves, a bustier top is all you need to feel confident, sexy, and empowered. Take inspiration from these celebrities on how to style corsets and bustier tops if you are planning a date night with your bae.

Pooja Hegde in poplin bustier top



Pooja Hegde's look in bishop sleeves bustier top and flared pants is BOMB! As we all know, Pooja's fashion taste is incredible and she knows to pull off a look that has her signature touch- effortless styling! One can take lessons on how to style a white bustier top like Pooja for a night out look.



Rakul Preet Singh shows how to style a heart corset top



Rakul Preet served major glam in a white bustier full sleeves top teamed with denim pants in flower print. Red heels and a pair of hoop earrings completed her look.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a corset top and pants set



The fashion queen shows us how one can look sexy and cool at the same time in a corset top. The Yashoda actress wore this stunning piece with figure-sculpting boning on the bodice and ribbons. The statement earrings with a giant crystal stole the show!



Shruti Haasan shows us that corsets make a great layering option

