Pooja Hegde to Shruti Haasan: Learn how to style THIS hottest fashion essential on a date night
From Samantha to Pooja Hegde, here's a look at celebrity-approved corset styles to invest in. They are embracing the trend and how!
A lot of celebs are seen sporting bustier and corset tops that make for one romantic and sultry silhouette. It is one of the charms and poise-inducing fashion pieces of 2022 and its trend is not going anywhere. Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde, South divas have proved with their looks that bustier tops go with everything.
From the cut-out detail to the bishop sleeves, a bustier top is all you need to feel confident, sexy, and empowered. Take inspiration from these celebrities on how to style corsets and bustier tops if you are planning a date night with your bae.
Pooja Hegde in poplin bustier top
Pooja Hegde's look in bishop sleeves bustier top and flared pants is BOMB! As we all know, Pooja's fashion taste is incredible and she knows to pull off a look that has her signature touch- effortless styling! One can take lessons on how to style a white bustier top like Pooja for a night out look.
Rakul Preet Singh shows how to style a heart corset top
Rakul Preet served major glam in a white bustier full sleeves top teamed with denim pants in flower print. Red heels and a pair of hoop earrings completed her look.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a corset top and pants set
The fashion queen shows us how one can look sexy and cool at the same time in a corset top. The Yashoda actress wore this stunning piece with figure-sculpting boning on the bodice and ribbons. The statement earrings with a giant crystal stole the show!
Shruti Haasan shows us that corsets make a great layering option
A playful and early 90s piece takes on the trend in 2022 and how! Pair this organ-crushing corset top with leather trousers and you are good to go. Also, you can learn from Shruti Haasan's look on how to dress sexy without showing too much skin. The Salaar actress teamed it with a net skirt and ankle boots.
From strapless to heart-shaped, 2022 has been the year of 'corsets' in fashion.
Also Read| The Year in Fashion: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 5 looks that stood out in 2022