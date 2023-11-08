Pooja Hegde wears floral drape skirt co-ord set: New silhouette story to look at this festive season

Pooja Hegde, the lovely actress known for her exquisite fashion choices, stole the show at Ramesh Taurani's star-studded Diwali event once again. Pooja easily became a torchbearer of modest fashion as the paparazzi kept flashing. Her distinct sense of style distinguished her from a sea of Bollywood celebs. Pooja was dressed elegantly and charmingly in a nicely patterned skirt combo.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress easily demonstrated how modest fashion can be both fashionable and elegant with her choice of co-ord clothes. Now, let’s delve into the details of it.

Pooja Hegde’s stylish yellow co-ord fit featuring floral print

The Acharya star looked amazing in her latest fashion choice, a magnificent patterned co-ord outfit. The neckline, sleeves, and shoulders of this eye-catching garment were embellished with lovely floral threadwork patches that were randomly arranged. The co-ord set's top featured a jewel neckline and long sleeves, giving it a stylish and elegant look.

The top was cropped in length to add to its stylish appeal, providing a sense of modernity to the entire design. With this ensemble, the Beast actress easily demonstrated her fashion sense, confirming once again why she is a style hero to follow. Her ability to seamlessly mix exquisite details with modern styles is admirable.

The top looked wonderful when coupled with a nicely flowing floral printed skirt. The draped skirt included exquisite patchwork, but it was skillfully positioned only at the waistline, giving the garment a distinct look. The fact that the skirt featured the same engaging design as the top drew everyone's attention, producing a coherent and visually attractive outfit.

This fit, made of fine silk fabric, radiated beauty and class. It's no surprise that this gorgeous suit cost Rs. 1,50,000 because it was designed by famous designer, Ritu Kumar. The Radhe Shyam fame once again demonstrated that she is a great fashionista with a keen sense of style.

More about the look…

The Most Eligible Bachelor star chose some basic statement items to compliment her lovely attire. Pooja accessorized her ears with large, long jhumkas, which lent a sense of traditional grandeur to her entire look. The complex pattern of her jhumkas matched the aesthetic of her clothing wonderfully, increasing its beauty even more.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress accessorized her appearance with a finger ring that offered a modest yet stunning touch. The Housefull 4-star completed her costume with a similar golden handbag, which provided a touch of refinement and linked the whole look together.

The Maharshi actress’ makeup was flawless during the occasion, complimenting her lovely attire flawlessly. She chose a perfect matte finishing base to give her complexion a smooth and polished appearance. Her eye makeup, however, stole the stage. Pooja had smudged eye makeup with winged eyeliner, which added drama and intensity to her eyes.

The Saakshyam actress' eyes popped thanks to the beautifully smeared makeup, which enhanced their inherent attractiveness. The Mohenjo Daro fame picked a stunning pink lipstick that complimented her clothing well, giving her lips a delicate and feminine touch. Her hair was arranged into loose curls with a front side division, lending a glamorous touch to her entire image.

Let us all appreciate originality and the beauty of dress! Her decision to wear a one-of-a-kind attire to the Diwali ceremony was admirable. If you enjoy experimenting with fashion and introducing one-of-a-kind things into your collection. If so, please leave your opinions in the comments area below.

