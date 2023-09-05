Pooja Hegde wears Rs 1.2 lakh royal blue sharara set by Anita Dongre, pairs it with white juttis

Pooja Hegde's exquisite traditional wear aesthetic always leaves a lasting effect. We say so because, in an era where fashion is continuously developing, she seamlessly mixes history and contemporary styles with every appearance. The result is a stylistic harmony. Whether she's dressed in a pastel saree or a regal lehenga, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor exudes elegance and grace. Her outfits are usually a great blend of minimal embroidery, banarasi fabric, and, of course, excellent craftsmanship. Pooja Hegde's newest traditional wear look is more than simply a fashion statement; it's a celebration of legacy, a story of grandeur, and a monument to her natural sense of style. Let's have a look at it!

Pooja Hegde looks breathtakingly beautiful in a royal blue sharara set

Calling all fans of traditional clothing! Expect a jaw-dropping fashion reveal from the stunning Pooja Hegde in a sleeveless sharara outfit that will make your heart skip a beat. This costume was crafted from the finest silky Banarasi fabric and bathed in royal blue, easily oozing regal grandeur. But hold on, there was more! Prepare to be captivated by the exquisite gota patti hand embroidery that adorned every inch of this work of art. Not to mention the centrepiece - the dupatta. It's a heavenly design, complete with brocades and wonderfully crafted decorations.Safe to say, this outfit would be ideal for conquering any upcoming celebration.

The vaishi sharara set in royal blue is a stunning design by Anita Dongre. This eye-catching costume costs Rs. 1,20,000, but it is well worth every penny. Pooja accessorized her ensemble with a sleek low ponytail hairstyle, which added a sense of refinement. Pooja Hegde illustrated that less is more approach with lustrous brown makeup that enhanced her mesmerizing eyes and a touch of vibrant red lipstick. Her natural nude makeup style complemented her inherent beauty.

White mojaris with the traditional sharara set

Pooja Hegde, dressed in a stunning royal blue sharara outfit elevated the art of accessorising to a whole new level of sophistication. Traditional earrings by Jet Gems suited the outfit. Pooja completed the ensemble with white sequin-embellished mojaris that offered a touch of brightness.

Look no further if you're looking for a traditional style that will make heads turn and cause hearts to skip a beat. What do you think about this traditional look of Pooja Hegde? Let us know in the comment section below

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan stuns in Rs 1.5 lakh hot pink jumpsuit with blingy metallic pink pumps