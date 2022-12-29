Pooja Hegde's 5 looks that give perfect New Year outfit inspo

Cheers to the eagerly awaited December and holiday season. It is your time to up the style game and take New Year party inspo from Pooja Hegde.

Pooja Hegde Instagram
Well, New Year’s Eve is around the corner and dressing up for the glam night is one favourite party activity for all. While it is said that sequins and velvet are suitable for a New Year party, I think it is done and dusted style. Minimal, cosy and comfy is all you need to look at this party season for a really enjoyable experience.

When it comes to keeping it chic and minimal, nobody does it better than Pooja Hegde. She definitely knows how to turn all heads without going OTT. The stunner always keeps up with the latest trends and nails it like she owns it. Here are the top 5 looks of Pooja Hegde that are a perfect pick for the New Year 2023 party.

1) Suit it up!

Pooja Hegde in grey shorts and blazer set

Looking stylish as ever, Pooja Hegde rocks a grey co-ord set which makes her look like the ultimate boss. The corset top underneath just makes her look 10 on 10. The Beast actress wore her jacket and corset top with a pair of grey high-waist shorts. Open hair in beachy waves, highlighter, eyeliner with mascara and neutral lip colour completed her look. Trust Pooja Hegde to create her own style! 

2) Athleisure for the win!
 

Pooja Hegde athleisure look

Pooja Hegde slays a tie and dye print set which comes with cargo-style pants and gives her own cool twist to the look. The Cirkus actress paired it with black boots giving it an extremely comfortable and stylish look at the same time. Worth Rs 12,000, Pooja capped her joggers and jacket set look with minimal makeup, brown shade cheeks and straight hair. The combat boots blended perfectly with the outfit and how! 

3) In all-black! 

Pooja Hegde in all-black look!

Pooja Hegde's this all-black look steals all the attention and how! As we all know, she has a good dressing sense and one can't help but take some style inspo like Pooja Hegde in this oh-so-glam black leather shorts and shirt. This can make a perfect addition to your stylish party wardrobe.

4) Pretty in pastels!
 

Pooja Hegde in goof ball mode

You can now make your street-style wear turn into a party look if you are not someone who likes going blingy. Pooja Hegde looks adorable in this whimsical ensemble that comes with a checkered pastel blazer and a matching corset crop top. She teamed it with ankle-high denim. Pooja Hegde kept the outfit modest but still very elegant by wearing pink shoes that contrasted with the rest of her outfit, giving off a fantastic impression. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her stylish look. 
 

5. The ultra-glam moment!

The ultra-glam moment

Pooja Hegde's white bralette and thigh-slit skirt look is all you need to steal the attention at the New Year's party. Pooja appears like a total dream in this ultra-glam moment thanks to her hairdo and on-point makeup that completes the ensemble. The long sleeves with exaggerated cuffs and bodycon fitting add hotness to the silhouette. 

Credits: Pooja Hegde Instagram

