Pooja Hegde's black jacket and shorts combo for Deva promotions proves that fashion isn't bound to any season

Amid Delhi's chilly weather, Pooja Hegde has set the temperature soaring during the promotions of her film Deva opposite Shahid Kapoor. Seasonal dressing should be forgotten as she's all hot this winter, wearing a black co-ord set that proves that style doesn’t follow the weather. Let's zoom in for an in-depth analysis of her ensemble.

While promoting her forthcoming film Deva with Shahid Kapoor, Pooja stunned us all by doing a double-take in that bold yet very casual black-and-white ensemble. She started off well with a crisp white top before layering it with a majorly edgy black cropped jacket. The open zipper on cool, structured shoulders was the standout in this jacket. Not forgetting the flap pockets, an embodiment of form and function, these zippers gave the jacket a nonchalant look.

But then things got bolder. She wore the jacket with black shorts, which were elasticated at the waist and had a drawstring. And that's all it took for shorts to become cool in chilly weather if one carries them with confidence.

For an edgy yet cozy twist on the outfit, Pooja wore black stockings underneath the shorts. This layered element not only kept her warm but also added an ultra-cool contrast to the rest of her ensemble.

Deva actress chose black, classic loafers for her footwear, maintaining that sleek comfort without losing her personal touches. She selected simple yet bold accessories-finger rings and bold statement rings to bring about some shine.

For makeup, Pooja Hegde opted for a bronzed, glowing finish with subtle contouring and blushing of cheeks and nude-pink lips. Her dramatic eyeliner and kohl fusion added intensity to her eyes, ensuring all focus remained on her eyes. She finished off with perfect arches for the eyebrows that framed this flawless face. And then there's the cherry on top? Her straight, open hair gave her the perfect balance of sophistication and laid-back elegance.

Pooja's winter look was indisputable proof of the fact that style is unrestricted by rules. Be it killer shorts paired with good old stockings or a dramatic makeup look that doesn't screech for attention, she nailed the art of making daring seem good without having overtly upstaged. Now, that's what you call setting trends-chic!

