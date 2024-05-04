When it comes to serving the most effortlessly stylish and simplistic ethnic fashion statements with a side of sass and confidence, Pooja Hedge always takes the crown. The diva has consistently made a case for ethnic elegance with her beautiful outfit choices, and she always renders us speechless in the process.

Keeping up with this reputation, she recently wore a chic airport ensemble that screamed ethnic allure.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at Pooja Hegde’s green and white-hued airport ensemble to better understand how she was able to ace the comfortably casual airport style?

Pooja Hegde looked amazing in a green and white ensemble:

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress always makes heads turn with her fashion picks, and recently, she proved the same by raising the bar for ethnic fashion with her green and white airport ensemble. This outfit featured a short full-sleeved kurta with intricate white Chikankari embroidery on the same. The V-shaped neckline of the subtly ruched piece added a layer of sophistication to the whole ensemble.

This kurta was further paired with matching green ankle-length pants with a comfortably wide-legged silhouette that was just the most travel-friendly choice. The subtle nature-inspired embroidery on the pants, along with their edges, perfectly matched the kurta’s vibe. The whole outfit also featured a free-flowing silhouette that moved gracefully along with the Housefull 4 actress.

She also added a final touch to her ensemble with a sheer white dupatta with a lined design that looked amazing. Even the dupatta was elevated with intricate floral-inspired embroidery work that looked amazing.

Lastly, the Ustaad Bhagat Singh actress chose to complete her gorgeous traditional ensemble with embellished ivory juttis, which matched the suit’s embroidery. These not only complemented her overall look but also gave it a rather harmonious appeal.

Pooja Hegde’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were on fleek:

For accessories, Pooja kept things minimalistic with simple yet statement silver traditional earrings and a matching silver wristwatch that looked great with her stylish airport outfit. These choices subtly elevated her airport ensemble without actually stealing focus from her alluring and awesome airport-ready ethnic ensemble.

But that’s not all, even she couldn’t resist adding a luxurious twist to her airport allure with a Louis Vuitton Croisette tote bag in Damier Ebene canvas, approximately worth Rs. 1,71,000. This classy compact bag with cowhide leather trim and gold-tone hardware was a piece of art. This piece was just the best choice for traveling.

Hegde kept her hair open, styled into natural waves that beautifully cascaded down her back. On the other hand, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress’ subtle and natural-looking makeup look, with a dewy base, well-shaped eyebrows, and mascara-laden eyelashes, was just great. The lightly blushed cheeks and the orangish-nude shade of matte lipstick also helped elevate her look to the maximum—a wise decision indeed!

But what did you think of Pooja’s airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

