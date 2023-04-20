Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotional wardrobe is a mix of bold and feminine

Pooja Hegde, as we all know, is spreading her wings both in Bollywood and South film industries. She is not only dominating the big screen with her exceptional skills as an actor but also with her fashion choices. Pooja Hegde sure knows how to turn heads in dreamy silhouettes. For the promotions of her much-awaited big-budget film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja opted for some eye-grabbing ensembles.

Her looks are EVERY millennial girl's wardrobe dream, and while there were few misses and many hits; we think on the whole, Pooja's promotional looks were about being fierce, feminine, and flirty. The Beast fame actress has championed high-octane looks time and again. Let's see Pooja's 5 fresh and flowy silhouettes that make for a fairytale summer.

Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotional wardrobe

Florals with an edge

Pooja has got a very simple yet classic fashion taste. She sure knows how to pull off a basic look with utmost confidence and grace. For one of the interviews, Pooja wore green high-waist pants having contrasting sporty stripes finished with dancing tassels. She paired her worth Rs 16,500 pants with a dramatic top in 3D handcrafted elements. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress completed her look with mini hoops, soft glam makeup and open hair in soft curls.

La Vie en rose

For another round of the film's promotion, Pooja wore a red off-shoulder 3D flower knit top worth Rs 1,33,123 by Mugda Butrym. She teamed it with a matching knit mini skirt featuring a 3D flower on both shoulders. The skirt alone costs Rs 1,12,168. Girls, who have a soft spot for striking dresses should go for this. A perfect pick on your romantic date with bae.

Pooja literally took risks with her sartorial choices and treated us with another refreshing look in a fur denim dress by Hiro Shop. She teamed it with knee-length boots. Not a fan of denim dresses but 10/10 to Pooja for trying something out of the box.

For the film's interview, Pooja wore a ruched bralette by the designer label Hiro worth Rs 11,500. She teamed it with high-waisted denim carpenter cargo with slits at the side. Another standout addition to her ever-evolving wardrobe. Pooja styled her hair in a neat braid and completed the look with neutral base makeup.

In a yellow tulle halter neck gown

This romantic Gauri & Nainika ruffled ball gown with keyhole cutout and cape sleeves that she wore for the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan makes for a high-octane look. She looked pretty!

Sharing her idea of styling Pooja for KBKJ, stylist Ami Patel said, "For me, the whole idea for the promotions was to keep it very cool and Gen-Z. Especially, with the choice of brands like HIRO, it's truly Gen-Z. We tried furr denim dress with boots, which we were not trying to be hot, and sexy but just super cool. Even the cargo pants with thigh-high slits were for me very spectacular. So, the entire idea was to create cool looks and not try too hard."

However, the orange bodysuit with a long skirt if Ami's favourite look of all.

