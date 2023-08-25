Pooja Hegde's lavender Banarasi saree with strappy blouse is a must-have for any bridal trousseau

Pooja Hegde, with a compelling personality, has carved a name for herself in both Bollywood and South Indian film industries. While she goes on to wear both traditional and modern styles with ease, we believe that it is in traditional attire that she truly shines. Pooja's innate beauty and elegance are always enhanced in a saree. She emits unrivaled elegance with every drape and pleat, winning the hearts of her fans and followers alike. Pooja's choice of traditional clothes is always appealing, whether it's a colorful silk saree or a delicate chiffon drape.

Let’s take a look at her recent outing wherein she opted for a traditional drape.

Which saree did the actress opt for in her recent outing?

Pooja Hegde's breathtaking presence in a lovely purple saree captivated everyone. The drape was beautiful and exuded elegance. It was paired with a sleek white broad-striped blouse with the look achieving the ideal blend of refinement and modernity. The repeating complex designs weaved into the fabric definitely made the saree stand out, providing a sense of creativity and craftsmanship. The pallu border's end piece had tassels fashioned from the saree's warp and weft, providing a fun and dynamic aspect to the outfit.

How did Pooja accessorize her saree?

Pooja Hegde enhanced her style by accessorizing with traditional South Indian jewelry that complemented her saree. Her hands were decorated with a stack of bangles, which added to the elegance of her outfit. Pooja chose blush pink makeup to complement her traditional look, giving her a rosy and bright shine. She adorned her forehead with a bindi. Pooja completed her look by styling her hair into free waves that frame her face and provide a sense of easy grace. Pooja Hegde's choice of this stunning purple saree demonstrated her immaculate taste while also emphasizing the timeless beauty and adaptability of this traditional Indian dress.

The Kisi Ka Bhai The Kisi Ki Jaan actress has captivated us with her several saree styles before, each displaying a unique and breathtaking makeover. She exhibits a new flair with every appearance, enjoying the vibrant colors and styles of traditional sarees. So what do you feel about this look? Please share your thoughts on the traditional saree appearance in the comments section below.

