Pooja Hegde's olive co-ord set, worth Rs 34,660 for Deva promotions is a perfect example that she has no time for boring fashion
Pooja Hegde recently made a stunning appearance in a co-ord set from Deme by Gabriella, promoting her upcoming film Deva with Shahid Kapoor. Check out her look.
Pooja Hegde was recently spotted alongside Shahid Kapoor, promoting their upcoming film Deva. The actress looked stunning in a co-ord set that was anything but basic or dull.
Pooja made a scintillating appearance in an olive-hued co-ord set by Deme by Gabriella. The ensemble perfectly blended sophistication with modern style, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.
The strapless top was the focal point of Pooja Hegde's look, featuring a streamlined hook-and-eye closure running down the front. The flattering silhouette gave Pooja a chic and stylish appearance.
She paired the top with draped, tailored pants that added fluidity and elegance to the ensemble. The gentle movement of the outfit contributed a touch of grace, striking the perfect balance between formal and semi-formal styles.
Pooja looked gorgeous, proving that a well-structured outfit can effortlessly showcase fashion-forward chic. The ensemble is priced at Rs 34,660.
The Deva actress added an extra shine to her glamorous ensemble with silver heels, perfectly combining glamour and elegance. To complete her look, she opted for a stunning Serpenti watch, adding a luxurious touch to her accessories. Brightly cascading silver hoops and a delicate golden pendant rounded off the look, striking just the right balance between bold and subtle.
For her makeup, Pooja Hegde added the perfect hint of drama to enhance her overall appearance. Neatly done brows defined her face, while wispy lashes and soft smoky eyes lent a sultry yet understated allure. She kept her long tresses loose, letting her natural hair texture flow effortlessly, adding a laid-back yet polished vibe to her ensemble.
This ensemble shows how a co-ord set can elevate your style—there’s no need for anything flashy when you can master simplicity and flair, just like Pooja did. It’s a perfect example of fashion being chic and stylish, with just enough to stand out without going overboard. We can’t wait to see more of her breathtaking outfits as Deva’s promotion continues!
