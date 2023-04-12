Pooja Hegde's orange corset top and tulip skirt by Arpita Mehta is a versatile look for a party; Yay or Nay?

Pooja Hegde opted for a toasted orange corset top with mirror detailing at the cuffs

Pooja Hegde has geared up for the promotions of her next big film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Salman Khan. The stunner is leaving no stone unturned to promote the much-awaited release of the month. She equally grabs attention with her sartorial choices each time she steps out. 

Her statement-making ensembles have won hearts, and the latest Arpita Mehta outfit makes for a versatile party look. Pooja opted for a toasted orange corset top with mirror detailing at the cuffs. She teamed her full-sleeved top with a tulip skirt, thus giving a Western outfit a bohemian spin. Simple yet so appealing, this outfit makes a winning choice even for a mehendi ceremony. 

Pooja Hegde's accessories and makeup look 

The Beast fame actress went with a dewy base, brown lips and smoky eyes. While her makeup inspires us to dig into our neutral palettes, Pooja Hegde accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece and mini hoops. 

While I am personally not a fan of wedges, Pooja Hegde's choice of footwear literally looked off with the dress. A pair of thong sandals would have added a relaxed twist and a perfect summer win look. 
 

Pooja Hegde's skirt is apt to wear at a cocktail night or a pool party to dance the night away. Not her best one though! What do you think about this look? Let us know in the comment section below. 
 

