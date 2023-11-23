Pooja Hegde’s pink ensemble proves we aren’t ready to bid adieu to the Barbiecore trend just yet

In a fashion landscape dominated by muted tones, Pooja Hegde emerges as a style icon, confidently proving that Barbiecore, with its delightful pastels, is here to stay. Recently, gracing two prominent events, the Bollywood sensation donned a captivating baby pink co-ord set that not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also rekindled the allure of sorbet hues in the world of celebrity-approved styles. We’re head-over-heels in love with the pretty diva’s pretty baby-pink ensemble.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s just delve in and take a closer look at Pooja Hegde’s outfit for the prominent events, to understand how the talented diva revived the Barbiecore trend with her fit. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Pooja Hedge slayed in an incomparable baby pink co-ord set

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress’ exquisite fashion choices have consistently captivated audiences, and her recent appearance is no exception. The powder-pink co-ord set she adorned exuded a chic boss-babe factor, showcasing the timeless appeal of cotton candy hues. The ensemble, priced at Rs. 17,500 for the fitted faux leather scoop bralette and Rs. 57,504 for the thigh-high slit faux leather sarong wrap skirt, presented a unique twist to seasonal dressing. What set the Beast actress’ look apart was the oversized double-breasted faux leather wrap-style blazer, priced at Rs. 97,506, adding an element of power dressing to her ensemble.

Furthermore, Pooja demonstrated an impeccable sense of style, combining sophistication with a touch of edginess. Her attention to detail was evident in the minimalistic accessories—a set of gold-colored bracelets and baby-pink pastel stiletto heels adorned with gold embellishments. It gave her ensemble a rather harmonious appeal. The pièce de résistance of her outfit was the mini wander matelassé-effect shoulder bag from MIU MIU, valued at Rs. 1,62,195. Featuring light pink lambskin, matelassé effect, gold-tone logo lettering, a single top handle, detachable shoulder strap, top zip fastening, main compartment, internal logo patch, and cotton lining, the bag seamlessly complemented Pooja’s Barbiecore look.

Pooja Hegde has proven that Barbiecore is totally here to stay

It’s very safe to say that Hegde’s pink ensemble not only reaffirms her status as one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses but also cements Barbiecore’s enduring influence in the fashion realm. As we navigate through a sea of trends, her confident embrace of pastels serves as a reminder that classic, feminine hues are timeless. In a world where fashion is ever-evolving, Pooja Hegde’s style statement stands out, urging us not to bid adieu to Barbiecore just yet. Let her baby pink co-ord set be an inspiration for those who dare to infuse their wardrobe with a touch of whimsical elegance.

So, what are your thoughts on Pooja Hegde’s baby pink ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for your next party? Go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani pairs Balenciaga top with fitted ripped denim jeans for casual yet classy fashion statement