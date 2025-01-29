Pooja Hegde’s Rs 1,19,000 black tweed dress for Deva promotions is unlike anything in your closet

Pooja Hegde isn't just out promoting her latest film Deva along with the suave Shahid Kapoor; she's also giving us a masterclass in the art of balancing glamour and work! Multitasking alert, right? While the actress wins promotional events with a charming smile, she's killing it on the fashion front as well, one stylish outfit at a time. Let's see what she wore this time!

Pooja Hegde decided to wear the gorgeous black dress from David Koma recently, and it was indeed the epitome of her wondrous taste. The actress chose this sleeveless black tweed dress that fell to a flattering mid-length, thus combining elegance and class. The straight neckline maintained a clean and chic look, while a front zip fastening added a bit of modernity.

But what really made the pick stand out were the cute black satin bow ties that sit delicately on the shoulders. The bow ties made this dress more fun and flirtier while being classy and sophisticated. The perfect blend of fun and sophistication! Whether it's an evening event or a more casual gathering, this black dress is a versatile wardrobe staple that radiates understated glamour. Pooja opted for this outfit, and the style she exuded said it all—it's effortless, timeless, and on point. Her dress costs Rs 119,000.

The Retro actress wore a chic black tweed dress that was well accompanied by accessories of her choice. Black sling-back heels made it very simple yet classy, as it would be the addition of a subtle shine without taking over her look. The entire ensemble was complemented with delicate earrings, giving just a glimpse of glitz and not dominating the entire outfit.

Pooja Hegde chose a fresh, dewy glow for her makeup look that perfectly complemented the sophistication of her outfit. The gentle blush of color on her cheeks and a warm brown glossy finish on her lips added a subtle richness. She enhanced her eyes with dramatic kohl-rimmed liners that were paired with sharp cat eyeliner and voluminous mascara to make her lashes stand out.

Pooja was looking sleek, with hair styled in a ponytail tied to the back. This polished look balanced elegance with modern flavor and conveyed her ability to easily blend these two styles.

So, the next time you are thinking of your go-to black dress, remember Pooja Hegde's David Koma moment. If you want to take your style game to A-list levels, all you need is a perfect dress, a little playful flair, and a whole lot of confidence!

