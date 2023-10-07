Pooja Hegde’s Rs. 48,500 ivory embroidered short kurta sharara set is made for mehendi ceremonies

When it comes to the gorgeous up-and-coming actresses of Bollywood and their fresh fashion statement, Pooja Hegde always comes up at the top of the list. The talented and versatile actress known for her exceptional fashion sense, recently made heads turn with her stunning ethnic ensemble. The Rs. 48,500 ivory embroidered short kurta sharara set she donned is nothing short of a masterpiece, tailor-made for those who adore ethnic wear or seek the perfect outfit for mehendi ceremonies. This exquisite creation, crafted by the renowned designer Gopi Vaid, is a true work of art.

So, what are we waiting for? Would you like to dive right in and take a closer look at her stylish ensemble? Let’s get up, close, and personal with the Cirkus actress’ outfit.

Pooja Hegde looked gorgeous in an incredible and delicate sharara set

The talented Beast actress recently chose to wear a gorgeous ethnic set that features a short Ivory short three quarter-sleeved kurta with a U-shaped neckline which was laden with mirror work. The stylish piece also had pom-poms and tassels at the edges as well as between the chest. Furthermore, the fashion-forward piece was also covered with geometric, intricate, and colorful hand and machine embroidery at the chest and the edge of the piece. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress further paired it with matching pleated sharara pants with delicate blue and green mirror work. The classy floor-length pants also had tassels and pom-poms at its edge. The diva chose not to carry the dupatta but the original set, worth Rs. 48,500, created by none other than Gopi Vaid.

The stylish Radhe Shyam actress completed her exceptional ethnic ensemble with matching ivory juttis to showcase balance and complement her look. Furthermore, the classy diva made the bold decision to go the minimalistic way with her accessories as she only wore simple green earrings which perfectly complimented her ensemble without stealing focus from the same. It’s safe to say that the Mohenjo Daro actress’ creative and bold decision totally paid off, don’t you agree?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Housefull 4 actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also totally on point. The stylish diva left her hair open and went all natural with a simplistic and sleek look and at the same time, she also went for a subtle makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle blush, highlighted cheekbones, and a light brown glossy lipgloss. In every aspect, from attire to accessories and makeup, Hegde’s creative and bold choices have undeniably paid off. Her ethereal appearance in this ethnic ensemble left a lasting impression, and it’s safe to say that she looks nothing short of amazing.

What are your thoughts on this exceptional ethnic outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Feel free to share your opinions with us, below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Disha Patani is OBSESSED with beyond-sexy plunging necklines, and we have proof