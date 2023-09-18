Pooja Hegde’s STUNS in white shift dress with a huge bow at the back and luxurious accessories

When it comes to the long-standing debate between shift dresses and sheath dresses, personal choice usually wins. In the case of the lovely Pooja Hegde, though, the decision was simple - a creamy white shift dress exuding easy beauty. This classic silhouette draped her frame beautifully, highlighting her immaculate elegance. The simplistic technique wonderfully matched the shift dress's simplicity and grace, enabling her inherent beauty to show through. Pooja Hegde flawlessly embodied the attraction of a shift dress, demonstrating once again that little is more.

Pooja Hegde in white shift mini dress

Pooja Hegde recently wore a gorgeous Forever New’s white mini-shift dress. This adorable dress had wonderful puff sleeves in a half-sleeve length, which added a playful touch to the ensemble. The back of the dress had a lovely V-neckline that was embellished with a statement-making enormous bow that provided drama and delicacy. The dress's A-line shape emphasized Pooja's persona, highlighting her outstanding fashion sense. This stunning gown not only drew attention with its lovely design, but it was also reasonably priced at Rs 8,800, illustrating that style does not have to be expensive. Pooja Hegde easily embodied the attraction of a little shift dress, inspiring us all to adopt our own casual yet elegant look.

Pooja’s matching whites with white outfit

Pooja Hegde looked stunning in Jimmy Choo sandals. These beautiful leather shoes had a barely-there shape that screamed refinement. Pooja's suit was enhanced by the rounded open-toe shape, which completed her appearance flawlessly. Pooja's gorgeous heels simply boosted her look, giving a touch of glitz and beauty. These heels, which cost Rs 79,382, were an investment in style that certainly paid off. Pooja Hegde demonstrated once again that the correct pair of shoes can make or break a look.

With the gorgeous Louis Vuitton multi Pochette bag, Pooja Hegde easily added a touch of luxury to her attire. This lovely white purse, worth around Rs 2,49,168, was the ideal complement to her ensemble. The cross-body bag was made from quilted cowhide leather and displayed great craftsmanship and attention to detail. Its broad strap, embellished with an embroidered 'Louis Vuitton' logo, was removable for hand or short-shoulder carry. A detachable spherical coin purse attached to the strap's snap hook added a distinctive touch to the bag. Pooja Hegde easily displayed elegance and refinement with this white bag. Her hairstyle was simply open with a middle partition and her makeup was minimal with contoured cheeks.

Did you like this all-white look? Let us know in the comment section below.

