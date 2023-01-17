Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday to Disha Patani: 5 Celebs who found joy in Jacquemus handbags

We know of life that is fantastic. And, chic-tastic too. We, who are here to style up with little beauties of Jacquemus, know of the term extremely well. Simon Porte's brand is a charmer and a party on its own for the finest leather and colours that are all given a cent per cent attention for each handbag made. All of the best things are ours to own from micro to mini sizes and how super acquainted are we with the Le Chiquito bag? The celebrity and Instagram-famous handbag is elegant and stylish but with a drawback that can be ignored for the love of a 'lewk', maybe? You may have to cut down your list of essentials and consider items that fit in rather. There are also option-givers like Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor in case you're in the market for colourful and a little more spacious hunts.

5 Celebs and their little Jacquemus buys

Disha Patani A major pink obsession! The Ek Villain Returns actress recently headed out for dinner dressed in a tie-up white cropped jacket which had a fleece border and was paired with a mini skater skirt. She accessorised it up with high-tops and Jacquemus Le Chiquito pink mini bag which retails at Rs. 71,973.04 (approx) had a single handle and a gold-tone logo lettering.

Khushi Kapoor Love is in the handbags (twice) this Valentine's Day. After all, love is all we need. For one of her daytime looks, The Archies actress chose a small and sweet pink Riviera embossed belt bag worth Rs. 37,531 (approx.) which she wore over her Zara printed dress.

Shall we all savour the colour dose for a moment and more, please? So a crush-worthy handbag with Rs. 68,143.77 price tag is the Le Chiquito Moyen orange bag which brought with it a dash of fun with fur that is just what you need for a brunch and date night look. The Bollywood girl carried it to a movie screening which was the chosen one, similar to how she opted for a cropped shirt and ripped jeans.

Priyanka Chopra A print our wishlist can't resist either. All the pretty was The White Tiger actress's Brocks Collection knee-length dress with floral print, empire waistline, a mini side slit and leg-of-mutton sleeves. Her OOTD was a total natty look that can have you binge also on her ankle-strap heels, tinted sunnies and a white Le Chiquito mini Jacquemus handbag.

Ananya Panday And, through it all, we found the beauty of Jacquemus's lilac handbag. The Liger actress' party look was attention-grabbing for reasons that are easy to pinpoint. The House of CB strappy, the corseted and ruched dress was clubbed with the finest accessories such as the Rs. 1,37,807.82 (approx) Jacquemus’s Le Chiquito Noeud Coiled handbag and PVC double-strapped Rs. 38,999.00 Cult Gaia heels.