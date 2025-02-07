Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are couple goals as they twin in Falguni Shane Peacock; don’t miss PC’s Rs 47.2 lakh jewelry

For Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s wedding celebration, Nick Jonas flew down to Mumbai. On February 6, 2025, the sangeet night was a dazzling affair, with the couple stealing the limelight in coordinated outfits, serving major twinning goals with their glamorous charm. Let’s take a closer look at their attire!

Bringing all the shine to the night, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a custom midnight blue lehenga by the renowned Falguni Shane Peacock. The intricately designed outfit featured Swarovski stones, sequins, and beads, exuding high-glam energy. Her heavily embellished blouse, with sleeveless details and a hint of a sweetheart neckline, was nothing short of breathtaking—instantly making us scream, “WOW, SO HOT!”

Known for their monochromatic designs, the designers styled the stunning blouse with a matching skirt. The deep blue fabric, adorned with dazzling embellishments, made this lehenga perfect for the night’s celebration. The bottom flowed into a mermaid-style skirt with a high-waist fit, bringing high-fashion drama. As a final touch to her ensemble, the actress styled a blue sheer dupatta, gracefully draped over one shoulder.

Her accessories added an extra dose of sparkle. Her Bvlgari jewelry, worth Rs 47,20,000, featured a stunning diamond necklace gracing her neck, drop earrings nestled in her ears, and a bracelet that added a touch of allure. The actress’s choice of accessories was impeccable, ensuring every detail was flawlessly tied together.

Moreover, it was the Citadel actress’s makeup that grabbed the limelight. With drops of concealer and foundation creating a flawless base, she elevated her beauty with warm-toned blush, eyeshadow, defined brows, and a deep shade on her lips. To complete the look, she styled her hair sleek and straight, parted in the middle, highlighting her features. A pair of heels served as the perfect final touch.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Nick Jonas perfectly complemented the actress’s style in a matching deep blue sherwani by Falguni Shane Peacock. Designed with luxurious velvet fabric and sparkling embellishments, the full-sleeved, collared ensemble was elevated by a striking brooch that instantly caught our attention. His well-groomed beard and undeniable charm further enhanced his dashing look.

Completing his sangeet look, Nick paired his outfit with shiny black shoes that perfectly matched his deep blue ensemble.

On this dazzling night, the couple captivated us with their coordinated looks, and we just can’t stop admiring them!