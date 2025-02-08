Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in their pastel ethnic ensembles prove muted tones can have maximum impact

Priyanka Chopra in traditional attire is a vision we want to replay in our heads. After her pre-wedding and wedding looks, the actress is now serving major post-wedding celebration looks that are too stunning to ignore. Today, along with her husband, Nick Jonas, the actress stepped out to greet and charm us with her ethnic elegance in a blue dress. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

If there’s one actress who can do both bold and simple, it’s Priyanka Chopra. Dressed in a meticulously designed blue dress from One Not Two, she radiated timeless charm. The half sleeves and V-neckline, with intricate detailing, added a refined touch. The straight-cut dress, with a hint of a loose fit, delicately wrapped around the actress’s figure, ensuring both comfort and style.

For the bottoms, the actress decided to wear loose matching pants with embroidery at the edge. And also, styled her organza dupatta effortlessly on her shoulders as the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.



Searching for the perfect ethnic outfit to add to your wardrobe? Take inspiration from Priyanka’s latest look to elevate your traditional appearance. Also, make sure you style it right because that’s where the real magic happens.

As for Priyanka’s styling, she accessorized with traditional earrings that added dazzling charm, while a delicate chain adorned her neck. Bangles and a watch added a touch of elegance. Her choice of accessories was perfect for elevating her traditional look, ensuring she kept it effortlessly chic. Adding a cool factor, she shaded her eyes with sunglasses.

For a flawless glow, the Citadel actress enhanced her look with radiant concealer and foundation, a touch of blush, eyeshadow, and, finally, lipstick that beautifully framed her face. She tied her hair back into a sleek bun, parted in the middle, and with a bindi between her brows, she set a high standard for desi glam. She completed her look with white jootis.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas made our hearts flutter. He complemented Priyanka’s pastel blue shade with a light green kurta. The beautifully designed kurta featured a collar, full sleeves, and white embroidery all over, adding a festive charm.

With a wristwatch, a well-groomed hairstyle, and a neatly trimmed beard, Nick added the perfect finishing touch to his dapper appearance.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are setting peak couple goals, and during the wedding celebrations, the way they complemented each other’s style has left us in awe.

