Priyanka Chopra channels her inner desi girl in neon green saree with velvet V-neck blouse

Ambani's red carpet event was a must-see for fashion fans, as it featured a star-studded extravaganza that left us speechless. Starting from Deepika Padukone to the ever-charming Alia Bhatt, major stars honored the event with their presence, sporting ensembles that were breathtaking.

However, it was none other than global fashion superstar Priyanka Chopra who stole the show. Priyanka impressed everyone with her inventive and distinctive fashion choices, leaving us all inspired and in awe of her immaculate taste, thanks to her irresistible charm and flawless style.

The Love Again actress stunned the fashion world with her recent appearance, in which she wore a gorgeous bright green saree embellished with dazzling embellishments. This desi female look was a total show stopper, and fashion fans all over the world are demanding to know where this magnificent saree came from. So, let's go into the specifics and decipher Priyanka's latest fashion pick since she never fails to wow when it comes to style.

Priyanka Chopra’s sequin-laden neon green saree

When The Matrix Resurrections actress went out in a stunning saree, her fashion game was on fire. She not only looked stunning in the bright green costume, but she also elevated it by wearing it with a matching velvet bustier. The bright saree and the sumptuous velvet fabric combined to produce a mesmerizing appearance that had everyone in awe.

Interestingly, this reminded us of another fashion event from a few months ago, when Alia Bhatt wowed everyone with a pink saree and velvet top at a press conference. Velvet blouses appear to be the latest fashion, giving a touch of elegance and refinement to any saree.

The White Tiger actress dominated the show with her flawless style, draping her saree in a low draped way that exuded beauty and grace. Her choice of a single pallu, delicately draping on her hands, lent a sense of refinement to her ensemble. The sequin-encrusted saree was an excellent option for the event, emphasizing her attractiveness.

It's no surprise that this magnificent neon green saree was designed by Sabyasachi, a famous designer recognized for his outstanding designs. The excellent Ami Patel, who beautifully designed Priyanka's attire, deserves credit for arranging this gorgeous look.

More about the look!

The Fashion actress understands how to accessorize her outfit to perfection when it comes to dazzling in style. The Sky is Pink star picked the legendary jewelry brand, Bvlgari to add that additional touch of elegance to her sparkling saree.

Her look was completed with a lovely pair of earrings, a neckpiece that emphasized her neckline, and a wristwatch that provided a touch of refinement. The glittering saree and beautiful Bvlgari jewelry formed a harmonic balance, transforming Priyanka into a picture of elegance and grace.

Let's take a look at Priyanka Chopra's hair and makeup, which complimented her lovely attire flawlessly. Tina Mukharjee's hairdo included crisp straight open hair with a central partition, providing a sense of sleekness to her entire look.

The Sky Is Pink actress chose a flawless base that accentuated her sculpted cheekbones and flawlessly defined jawline for her makeup. Her eye makeup was focused on a matte-finished pink eyeshadow, which offered a delicate burst of color to her eyes. The strong red lipstick, beautifully done by Uday Shirali, completed the look by adding a touch of elegance and confidence. Priyanka's hair and makeup were the perfect final touches to her overall look.

