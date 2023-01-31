Priyanka Chopra defines the cool coat code twice in style; Guess the cost of her Saks Potts green coat

Inspirations to "coat" your days with. We're all doing a lot of layers and making investments sometimes hurriedly and sometimes confidently. Coats be damned isn't any cool right now and just so we're here with two lessons for the start of a fabulous February (Anticipated the sartorial scenario, already? Say yes!). We tried hard to not get engrossed completely in the adorable Malti Marie's images which were free of emoticons blocking her face for the first time ever, all of that came through finally from Walk Of Fame. Although, she is the face of the hour, Prianka Chopra took on the fashion scene in a winter look.

Coats have over and over again arrived in Priyanka's life and we love how she positioned one of her 'closet selfie' look yesterday. You may be an arbiter of great style but a little support can excel it further. To get down to The White Tiger actress and entrepreneur's look, here are the times wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly hit cosy-perfect looks lately.

Priyanka Chopra’s winter chic looks in cosy coats

Trusted and tried, let us tell you why you need coats that are all about intriguing colourways and glamour. Priyanka dressed up in a monotone white Camilla and Marc strapless and tea-length dress. The Jasper ensemble worth Rs. 53,108.64 from the Australian fashion label featured a body-hugging silhouette, raved of the knit fabric and a waist cut-out. A Saks Potts long and shearling-trimmed Rs. 66,300.00 green coat became a source of comfort and a giver of colour.

Accessories such as handbags are eternal. In something lightweight, we find joy because strutting out with heavy bags is never on our minds. These are spot-on as seen, the Rs. 39,864.90 Elleme Paris top handle bag and her Malone Souliers peep-toe embellished heels are a pretty pair. The combination of mesh and gold work on her footwear were exactly what her chunky earrings needed to match up with. Priyanka's side-swept hairdo and brown lipstick made her look elegant and classy.