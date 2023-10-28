Priyanka Chopra dons Tony Ward’s sheer crystal embroidered gown layered with a classy matching oversized coat

Priyanka Chopra is a celebrated and well-loved global icon, to say the least! The talented Jee Le Zaraa actress has always ended up on the top of every damn list, whether it’s her talent, glam quotient, that undeniable star quality, or of her perfect fashion choices and sense of style. The beautiful and talented Head Of State actress once again graced the red carpet, leaving us in awe of her impeccable style and grace. At the Jio MAMI Film Festival, the White Tiger actress donned a dreamy ivory Tony Ward floor-length crystal-embroidered gown that looked like a vision brought to life. We’re in love!

Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at how perfectly the We Can Be Heroes actress looked incomparable in this stunning ensemble? Let’s just dive right in!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked incomparable in an ivory gown

The Love Again actress was recently seen walking the red carpet and she looked gorgeous as she graced the event in an ivory sheer floor-length sleeveless gown with a high halter neck. This embellished bodycon gown was also ribbed and had layers that added to its overall allure. The gorgeous gown hugged her curves at all the right places which raised the gown’s glam quotient. The shimmery gown also had a beautiful train that gracefully trailed after the diva as she walked with charm, poise, and confidence. Furthermore, the talented Bajirao Mastani actress also chose to layer it with a matching and long, floor-length coat in pristine ivory color. This beautiful oversized coat was also embellished to perfection, and we’re obsessed.

Furthermore, in her typical fashion-forward style, the Dostana actress also opted for a minimalistic approach to accessories. She adorned her ensemble with a silver bracelet, stunning earrings, and statement rings from Bvlgari. These accessories perfectly complemented the overall gorgeousness of her outfit, proving that sometimes less truly is more. For one of her final masterstrokes, the Krrish actress opted for a sleek bun with a side flick that framed her face to perfection. This is how the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress’ choice of hairstyle demonstrated that every detail matters when it comes to making a fashion statement.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress didn’t stop at just the outfit and accessories. Her makeup was on point, highlighting her stunning features. Priyanka’s well-shaped eyebrows, eyeliner on fleek, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery metallic eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and highlighted cheekbones combined to create an oh-so-glamorous makeup look. The Agneepath actress’ finishing touch was the perfect nude-colored lipstick that added sophistication to her overall appearance. It’s quite safe to say that the Gunday actress’ choice of outfit, accessories, makeup, and hairstyle showcased her impeccable taste and proved that she is in a league of her own in the world of fashion.

As we eagerly wait for the Love Story 2050 actress’ future red carpet appearances and the fashion inspiration she is sure to deliver, why don’t you share your thoughts about the diva’s outfit with us?

