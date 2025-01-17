Priyanka Chopra gives relaxing touch to her airport look with earthy-tone aesthetic in brown sweatshirt and joggers

Priyanka Chopra is finally back in India for her upcoming project. The global diva landed in Hyderabad looking chic and sporty, donning a sweatshirt and joggers. Decked up in an all-brown fit, Priyanka Chopra exuded laid-back vibes, and even with the simple look, she managed to gain all our attention. Curious to know the details of her airport avatar? Then keep reading!

PeeCee landed in style at the Hyderabad airport in the classy and sporty outfit. She was wearing an oversized brown sweatshirt. Featuring baggy sleeves and loose fittings, the top covered the actress's upper body delicately. It’s thick and soft fabric was good enough to keep her body warm.

Priyanka Chopra chose a brown jogger to style her top and create a well-coordinated look. Cinching the waist and with loose details, the joggers ensured relaxed movement. This simple outfit managed to gain all the attention with the way PeeCee styled it, and the best part was her confidence.

Depending on the outing, you can also style this sweatshirt with casual jeans. It will definitely be a perfect ensemble to slay the day.

Keeping a travel-friendly vibe, the actress didn’t opt for many accessories. She just added an oomph factor to her appearance, wearing classy light brown tinted sunglasses. Well, the actress decided to keep her hair flowing naturally, and she just styled it in the middle partition and covered the top with a cap. The beige cap settled on her head gave a cool and casual touch.

She went with brown nude lipstick and proved that her style will always be iconic. Lastly, as a final addition to her appearance, the actress put on matching brown shoes, perfectly pulling the whole details of her attire together.

The Citadel actress owned the earthy-toned aesthetic like a pro, making the cozy fit look oh-so-stylish. This travel-friendly avatar is a savior for all the girls who love to begin a trip with excitement and style. It won’t be boring; instead, it will give you an effortlessly chic vibe. And honestly, it’s the best kind of style.

