Priyanka Chopra in a Khaite dress is a beauteous girl in everything black; Yay or Nay?

Today’s spotlight is all on a black dress. Mini or maxi, some of us view these as a dream outfit now and always. Have you come to notice how black dresses have spawned into being a favourite of celebrities’ everyday style? It’s a drill and you don’t need to look hard enough to find the best ever reference, they have shown it all. Just recently we saw Malaika Arora in a Fendi bodycon dress, Priyanka Chopra in Khaite, and the latest to feed the streak stylishly was Manushi Chhillar in a slit black dress.

When The White Tiger pulls off a look, it almost instantly gets trickled into our hearts first and soon the closet that can never have enough. Some of us have eventually become greedy hoarders, well, fashion does that to you at times. And sometimes it comes from the courtesy of black dresses too, we’re aware, are you as well?

Reigning big of chicness is Priyanka’s all-black date night look with Nick Jonas. Seen together in New York City, the actress rocked a tea-length dress. Aligned with her mind-blowing sartorial flair, the three-quartered and sheer-sleeved Rs. 204,083 ensemble was designed with the Italian crepe jersey fabric. The high-neck and sleeves work best when the temperature hits rock bottom and goes chilly.

The Basque appeal of the waistline not only allows for a spiffy look. Look at how her body fits her bodice. It was also racked up with risqué details like cut-outs at the shoulder and an open back look with criss-cross feature held together by silver-toned rings.