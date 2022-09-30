Priyanka Chopra in a Lapointe dress is the glam excellence that has our vote; Yay or Nay?

Dresses are probably at the tail-end of our fashion list this season. There's more to do with ethnic ensembles instead, especially when we and brands give you daily doses of new flashes on what you need to gape at and try on at the earliest. But, to nobody's surprise, Priyanka Chopra made us want to circle back to dresses and this reference looks like an alluring affair that will promise a sweet statement of a finale.

Malti Marie's mother's perpetual style is the one to watch. She knows it, you know it and the world around her knows it too. Her influence on us style-seekers has been heavy-hitting and incredibly impressive. Not everyone is able to churn out reigning and ravishing looks, but then again, not everyone is Priyanka Chopra. As autumn continues to stretch out, cosy dresses can make multiple appearances, proves The White Tiger actress is well-learned on how and when to bring back what to life.

The 40-year-old pulled off a strong selfie game again and that's exactly what we woke up to this morning. She donned a chartreuse hue Lapointe full-sleeved satin dress, it absolutely isn't in stark contrast to what you'd want to keep yourself warm. The Rs.152,500 attire had a mock neck, a ruched drawstring detail that ran along the hip, and a thigh-high slit to end it with.