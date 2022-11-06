Priyanka Chopra in a Rahul Mishra pantsuit proves she's a chic golden girl always; Yay or Nay?

The pantsuit season has arrived. Pantsuits were a celebration of the past and a big love of the present prove celebrities and us too more than times we'll ever know. Can we watch our way to a cooler wardrobe? We're referring to Priyanka Chopra Jonas's solid gold look from her recent Mumbai going-out diaries. She showed how to bundle up in a pantsuit that can make your style wonderful this autumn. So, what do you have to test out next? This co-ordinated set.

Approved by the girl who makes the bizarre sound pleasant and chic the chicest, Priyanka's style through the days gone by in her super short visit to India didn't have pantsuits as the only game from morning to night. There were more, an orange leather dress, an ivory outfit with trousers and a cropped top that had a quartz detail, and more. Her last one was a blast and we remember it for how pretty and powerful it looked.

You're so used to using this outfit in the lens of office wear but little do we know when it looks party-ready, nothing else can get the prize. We've come to expect that fun and statement exist in floral power and embroidery work. Not an average pantsuit and this goes beyond the most-picked monotone pantsuits. Talk about a new, trendy, and classic look.

Priyanka Chopra looks fabulous in a Rahul Mishra pantsuit

All eyes this way, please. Styled by her OG team, Maltie Marie's mother donned a Rahul Mishra two-piece combo from the designer's couture festive edit 2022. The 'Himadri' pantsuit was stacked with floral patterns, sequins, and beads embroidered in gold, ivory, and peach.