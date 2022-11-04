Priyanka Chopra in a Ronny Kobo pantsuit is blue, bright and a little too chic; Yay or Nay?

Triple the chic, triple the notes. Actress and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra is back home which she refers to as Mumbai and guess what it means to us fashion watchers? A serious return to the chicest of looks. Her style-forward outfits are now on the everyday showcase and we hope her natty outings continue. To somewhat fulfill your autumn style needs, we think this three-set ensemble can fit into your list. Calling all pantsuit fans, this guide is for you.

The look in the question is how blue and easy can a getup get and Malti Marie's mother's most recent outfit has all the answers. A pantsuit is always a feel-good outfit for its edgy benefits such as how modish, sophisticated yet hot it can look. It's all in your game and Priyanka's look is one such master example. For your next pantsuit prep, get chic and creative like The White Tiger actress who rocked this combo with silver heels.

Always on the top of experimental looks, this time she played up something that can make one feel of the moment and look nowhere like basics. The 40-year-old's co-ordinated ensemble from Ronny Kobo had a glossy touch and consisted of a Bo bralette-style top which had thick double straps and a plunging neckline made from the finest novelty denim linen. The Rs.24,595.58 crop top wouldn't look like a total steal without the Rs.28,724.58 Kia high-waisted trousers which bore belt loops and folded hems. This costs a bomb and her Rs.43,566 Chessy jacket with shoulder pads was a good layering companion to these.

Priyanka Chopra is a bombshell in a Ronny Kobo pantsuit

Can we also mention how you can style all three separately? You can look effortlessly on-point if you were to wear the crop top with other pants or say the trousers with a different coloured top. Also, the jacket thrown over a few more tops sounds like a cool plan. Ace it up like Priyanka with silver platform heels. Bold lipsticks are major essentials in her beauty books. She had black winged eyeliner on and her hair was curled to perfection. Oh, also how voluminous it looks. Her painted nails were blue and beautiful.