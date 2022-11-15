Priyanka Chopra in Anjul Bhandari pantsuit proves there’s power in pastels

Priyanka Chopra loves making iconic fashion statements. On her visit to India to she leaned to exciting but executive looks each with a playful and unexpected twist. From her monochrome denim fit to her power suit, she definitely served lessons on revamping that boring work wardrobe. Another power outfit that definitely exudes confidence but with a touch of tradition is this custom-made do taar Chikankari pantsuit in baby blue by Anjul Bhandari. Read on for the complete outfit breakdown.

Priyanka Chopra in Anjul Bhandari chikankari pant suit

Priyanka Chopra managed to like a boss in chikankari, when she stepped out in a custom-made blazer and trousers set by Anjul Bhandari. The designer pastel pantsuit was a soothing shade of baby blue. It featured a crisp collared full-sleeved blazer paired with matching high-waisted slim-fit trousers. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled it with a matching crop top underneath. The classy chikankari suit featured an all-over embroidery with jaali daar jaal and mahi jaal on the sleeves and the pants. The custom-made handcrafted suit also featured Anjul Bhandari logo buttons on meenakari.

The pantsuit is a perfect blend of modern and traditional. Take cues from the international style icon and suit up in a chikankari pantsuit with white block heels. For accessories keep it minimal with a sleek bracelet and mini studs. Priyanka chose to flaunt her way hair and let them down. For makeup, she went with a glam face and mauve lips.

The traditional pantsuit was definitely tailored to perfection and can be worn to the office, to a party, or even the fashion week. Priyanka definitely proves a sleek and strong pantsuit can never fail to impress.

Priyanka Chopra’s pastel suit look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

