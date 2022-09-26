Priyanka Chopra in Stine Goya Studio and Nick Jonas are a stylish dream team in co-ord outfits

Who isn't in a festive state of mind, yet? It's getting a little too noisier as we're gradually stepping foot into October. Priyanka Chopra is already on it as she had a share of her festival joys at the Global Citizen event 2022 at Central Park in New York. Good things do not always take time, where's the lie? She just wrapped up a celebration, turned host, and showed two's company with a stylish couple style reference. The last one is truly one of the actress's and singer's strong points together.

Their outfits were a nod to putting co-ordinated outfits back under the limelight. After all, colours and comfort together are an Autumn thing. If you were to bundle up in cool ensembles, follow what she pulled off to keep things lit on stage. Her mother did not showcase a regular entry and that definitely calls for an honourable mention. The colour mania in us is only ramping up.

Priyanka rocked a set from Stine Goya Studio's SS '23 collection which featured abstract prints, majorly and brightly multi-coloured. Also, did someone ever tell you blazers look good only with trousers that are traditionally pictured? Her cargo pants consisted of two baggy pockets and an elasticated waistband. Edgier feels added right by fashion stylist Maeve Reilly. In a time where we're alternating between a crop top and full-sleeved tops, The White Tiger actress chose a cropped graphic printed tank top that represented her mood for the day. The reason she was truly there for.