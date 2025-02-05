Priyanka Chopra is a princess dressed in corset gown for her brother’s pre-wedding celebration

Priyanka Chopra has served stunning fashion moments, but her latest look was absolutely mind-blowing. Back in India for her brother’s wedding, the actress is having an amazing time, and she’s been dropping looks we’re getting obsessed with. Most recently, she looked like a princess, giving off all the royal vibes in a beautiful gown. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

For the pre-wedding celebration of her brother, Priyanka Chopra exuded princess vibes in a meticulously crafted corset gown. The strapless gown featured a fitted bodice that hugged her figure to the waist and flared out into a dreamy, flowy skirt. Against the white backdrop, the ensemble was adorned with shiny floral details that added a sparkling effect to her appearance. Her outfit perfectly enhanced her figure, making her the center of attention.

At a time when lehengas and pre-draped sarees are trending, Priyanka opted for a stunning gown that easily overshadowed everyone around her. She embodied exactly what an ideal ‘Dulhe Ki Behen’ should look like.

While her outfit spoke for itself, her accessories were equally on point. The Citadel actress chose to accessorize her ensemble with a diamond and red stone choker delicately worn around her neck. Her ears sparkled with stud earrings, and her wrist was adorned with a bracelet that added a touch of allure.

The luminous glow on her face was the definition of perfection. Her radiant base was achieved with a few drops of concealer and foundation, accentuated by long lashes, shimmery eyeshadow, a blush glow, and nude lipstick for the finishing touch.

Priyanka left her hair open, styled with a middle partition and loose waves. She kept her perfectly brushed hair flowing with a few strands framing her face, while the rest stayed behind, highlighting her facial features and drawing attention to each detail.

Priyanka Chopra has always been an unbeatable fashion icon, and her latest look just proves why. For her brother’s pre-wedding celebration, the actress didn’t hold back and absolutely slayed everything—from her outfit selection to styling. With keen attention to detail, she ensured that every element left us gasping for breath.

On a scale of 10, how much would you rate Priyanka Chopra's gown look? Let us know in the comments below!