Priyanka Chopra is back to flaunting her traditional charm in blue Shahab set worth Rs 12K, it was all effortlessly elegant

Priyanka Chopra is back in India, and so is her love for Indian outfits. For her visit to Chilkur Balaji temple, the actress decided to flaunt her traditional charm and trust me, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She was wearing a beautiful blue set, keeping her appearance low-key and elegant. This outfit is perfect to add some traditional twist to everyday fashion. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Visiting the temple, Priyanka Chopra decided to wear a Shabab set, priced at Rs 12,000. The mul chanderi fabric set had an A-line kurta designed with 3/4th bell sleeves and a deep V-neckline. Also, adding youthful charm, the kurta set came with white flowery lace around the neckline, sleeves edge, and at the end. This fresh addition added an ethereal touch to her appearance.

This beautiful traditional ensemble came with the organza dupatta with floral lace detailing. The actress decided to wrap them around her head, emphasizing cultural significance. Also, for the bottom, she wore an organza palazzo, ensuring comfort and style. The end of the palazzo was embellished with laces.

If you’re someone who prefers comfortable traditional outfits and wants to add the same to your everyday wardrobe, then this Shabab set is just the right pick for you. It would keep your appearance effortlessly elegant, and polished.

For accessories, PC decided not to get into over-the-top styling and went ahead with just a delicate bracelet. Also, the ring amped up the feminine appeal. This minimal accessory served as the inspiration– showcasing you don’t always need something extravagant, sometimes it’s a simple charm that pulls the whole look together.

The Citadel actress's skin was all hydrating and glowing. All she used was lip balm as her active and hydrating routine gave a flawless finish to her skin.

Priyanka Chopra has marked herself as a true fashionista who dresses uprightly, as per the occasion. Be it the glamorous events or the temple visit, PC knows how to capture everyone’s attention. Talking about this look, if you’re attending a small family function or upgrading your everyday fashion, then this blue set is worth bookmarking.

