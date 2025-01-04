Priyanka Chopra is officially queen of beach fashion and after looking at her latest vacation fits, you will not deny it

Priyanka Chopra has once again proven that she is the ultimate fashion queen, even when it comes to slaying beachside lounging. For her New Year celebration, our global Desi girl hit the beach runway with ensembles that screamed hot girl vibes. If you are planning your next vacation, bookmark these looks because Priyanka has dropped a masterclass about how to do effortless beach glam. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

First up, Priyanka was spotted wearing a cool two-piece set with a bralette top in orange featuring multicolored stripes, and she paired it with matching shorts. With tousled hair, a golden glow that catches the light, and an effortless vibe, she proved that bold colors blended with breezy co-ords simply create a perfect outfit for a beach vacation.

In another round of pics, Priyanka added some more drama to her striped bikini by layering an orange shrug while lapping up the sun. This sheer, flowy shrug not only added a touch of glam but also the most fabulous beach cover-up! There was this tiny detail that stole the show—a personalized necklace dedicated to her daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka just served us a Barbiecore moment in this strapless pink bikini set with matching bottoms. But that's not all; she has accentuated the entire look with a pink bucket hat and oversized sunglasses. With that, she gave out a loud message about vacation dressing being all about color coordination.

Advertisement

In the final batch of pictures, Priyanka was caught swimming in the pool in a light pink bikini—it was an Aqua Goddess moment!

Priyanka Chopra knows exactly how to rock it, from bold prints to solid pink moments on a beach vacation. Co-ord flirty outfits, bikini sets, or the perfect bucket hat accessory—you name it, she's got it all.

Well, in that case, if you’re planning the next escape into the tropics, Priyanka has had the right style to copy, because when it comes to beachside slaying, she's always one step ahead.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra in her silver mini dress with a trail is serving up major 'I’m here to slay' energy