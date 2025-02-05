Priyanka Chopra is the perfect ‘Dulhe Ki Behen’ in a yellow fitted blouse and flowy skirt for her brother’s Haldi ceremony

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra arrived in India for her brother’s wedding. As she enjoys the wedding festivities, all we can notice are her stunning outfits. Today, on February 5th, for the Haldi ceremony, the actress stepped out in a gorgeous yellow ensemble, proving that no one does it like the Desi Girl. Let’s break down her entire look.

Gearing up to cover her brother in the vibrant hue of haldi, Priyanka Chopra chose to wear a thin-strap blouse. It was beautifully adorned with silver embellishments, while the fitted bodice enhanced the silhouette. This modern-style blouse, with its delicate work, brought all the festive sparkle.

Extending beyond the cropped length, the long blouse seamlessly blended with the flowy ghaghra, making it a perfect choice for a trendy wedding celebration outfit. The bottom skirt was crafted from lightweight yellow fabric, while the sheer dupatta draped over one shoulder added an elegant finishing touch to her ensemble.

Struggling to find the perfect Haldi outfit? Take inspiration from PC’s look! With the modern-style blouse, twirly ghaghra, and delicate dupatta, this outfit checks all the boxes for an ideal celebration look.

Not just her outfit, but her styling also stole the spotlight. The actress drew attention to her ears with traditional statement drop earrings, delicately wore a mangalsutra around her neck, and adorned her wrists with golden layered bangles. Her accessories were flawless—just what she needed to complete the look.

The Citadel actress styled her hair in a half-tied look. She pulled back the front strands and secured them together while leaving the rest open, ensuring they didn’t fall on her face or cover her earrings.

For a radiant finish, Priyanka created a subtle makeup base with concealer and foundation, enhancing her features with a soft blush glow, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and complementary lipstick. Finally, she completed her look with a delicate stone bindi between her eyebrows, making her all set to have a blast at the Haldi ceremony.

As the wedding celebrations continue in full swing, we can’t wait to see more of PC’s ensembles. It’s turning into the ultimate style guide for nailing your brother’s wedding looks!