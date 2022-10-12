Priyanka Chopra is the ultimate desi girl as she looks stunning in a sheer yellow saree; PIC
Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture showing her desi side in a saree.
Priyanka Chopra is considered one of the most stylish celebrities in tinsel town and there is no denying it. She is one of the top actresses and has managed to make her name as an international artist. PeeCee is now one of the most recognisable Indian faces working in Hollywood. Be it her performances or her awards, she has always been at the top. Apart from her on-screen performances, she is also known for her fashion and every time the stunner steps out, she makes sure to get the trend-watchers working.
Now, just a while ago, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of herself dressed in a stunning saree. The actress captioned it, "Sari sari nights" alongside a red heart emoji. In it, Priyanka looked breathtaking in a sheer yellow saree and wore a white sleeveless blouse with it. She also added a chunky neckpiece, set of bangles and carried a mini bag along with it. The diva left her luscious blow-dried tresses open down her back and kept her makeup subtle, letting the saree do full justice!
Check it out:
On the work front, Priyanka has some interesting projects coming up. She will be soon starring in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel. The Mary Kom actress will also be seen in the movie It's All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, which was previously titled Text For You. It is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich.
The actress is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks her return to the Hindi silver screen after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.
