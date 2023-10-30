Priyanka Chopra Jonas brings back the desi girl era in black and white floral saree with statement accessories

In the world of glitz and glamour, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always managed to stand out. Her impeccable fashion choices, from the red carpet to her everyday life, never fail to inspire. The second day of the Jio MAMI Film Festival saw the talented Love Again actress stepping out in a classic black and white floral saree that beautifully echoed the “desi girl” era and made us nostalgic. With statement accessories and a charismatic presence, the Bajirao Mastani actress once again proved that she is a true trendsetter.

Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the talented Dil Dhadakne Do actress’ gorgeous and simply classy ensemble?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked incomparable in a simple yet elegant saree

The We Can Be Heroes actress’ choice of attire for the second day of the Mumbai Film Festival was nothing short of iconic. The talented diva made a case for simplicity as she chose to wear a delicate black and white floral saree that exuded timeless elegance. The monochrome color palette and intricate floral patterns paid homage to traditional Indian textiles while adding a modern twist. The well-wrapped saree had a gorgeous floral print all over it as well as black and metallic edges to give it a harmonious appeal. The gorgeous Love Story 2050 actress further chose to pair it with a matching printed blouse with wide straps and a deep V-shaped neckline that added to the ensemble’s overall allure. Doesn’t the diva look amazing? We’re obsessed with this one.

The classy Baywatch actress also chose to complete her ethnic ensemble with matching silver sandals to add to her outfit’s overall synchronicity. But that’s not all, she also went above and beyond with a statement silver choker-like necklace and matching rings that added the much-needed bling to the leading entrepreneur’s gorgeous and delicate ensemble. The beautiful diva also brought a fusion of classic and modern styles to her outfit with white sunglasses which ended up perfectly complementing her attire. We’re in love with the actress and model’s exquisite choices.

The Dostana actress’ glamorous makeup and hair game was a key element of her overall style. Her red lipstick, perfectly balanced between bold and elegant, was an eye-catcher. Her mascara-laden eyes, adorned with eyeshadow, added depth and drama. Rouged cheeks and highlighter accentuated her features, giving her a radiant and polished appearance. On the other hand, the Aitraaz actress left her hair open and styled it into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder while perfectly framing her face. It’s safe to say that the diva effortlessly brought back the Desi Girl era with her timeless charm, stunning beauty, and elegant fashion choices, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed her sartorial magic. We’re still gushing and gasping!

We honestly believe that the talented diva’s presence was not just about her clothing; it was a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of India. Do you agree? Did you love her ensemble like we did? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section, right away.

