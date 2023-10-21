Priyanka Chopra Jonas channels her inner green goddess in Valentino’s gown; Elicits awe at DKMS Gala 2023

The world of glitz and glamour is often governed by the ever-changing tides of fashion, and yet Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a name that resonates with grace, elegance, and unrelenting talent, constantly remains on the top. The fashion world witnessed an electrifying transformation as the global icon stepped onto the red carpet of the prestigious DKMS Gala 2023 in New York City. The global icon, known for her versatility in both her acting skills and fashion game, left everyone in awe with her stunning appearance.

Wearing a resplendent emerald-green gown, the Love Again actress’ charisma illuminated the event, making it a night to remember. Do you wish to take a closer look at the Dil Dhadakne Do actress’ exquisite outfit? Let’s dive right in.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked incomparable in an emerald green ensemble

The Bajirao Mastani actress made a dazzling entrance at the DKMS Gala 2023. The talented What’s Your Raashee actress’ emerald-green sequin gown was nothing short of a definite showstopper. The gown itself was a work of art, meticulously designed by the renowned fashion house, Valentino. It featured a bold one-shoulder cape that cascaded down her back into a long, mesmerizing train. This dramatic piece not only added depth to her outfit but also accentuated her silhouette, highlighting her figure. Intriguingly, the gown also had a unique cutout design at the chest, on one side, revealing a glimpse of the talented Citadel actress’ toned midriff. It was a testament to her confidence and her daring sense of style.

On the other side, a thigh-high slit gracefully showcased her long, elegant legs. The White Tiger actress’ ensemble was the perfect combination of sophisticated and sultry. In fact, to say that we’re obsessed with her outfit would indeed, be an understatement. Furthermore, the Fashion actress’ minimalist approach to accessories proved her fashion supremacy as she clearly knew that when the gown itself is a masterpiece, less is often more. Therefore, the Barfi actress opted for a pair of silver sandals m and dangly silver earrings to add a touch of sophistication to her outfit. Her choice of a sparkly silver mani-pedi was also a revelation.

Now, coming to Anomaly’s founder’s hair and makeup game, which was also on fleek. The Krrish actress’ lips were adorned with a matte terra-cotta shade, adding warmth to the cool tones of her attire while her silver eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, and highlighted cheekbones, absolutely elevated her outfit. On the other hand, the Don 2 actress’ hair was styled in a sorted and sleek hairstyle which not only accentuated her facial features but also created a remarkable contrast to the dramatic and extra aesthetic of her glittery gown.

It’s pretty clear that in an industry where fashion often dominates the conversation, the Dostana actress chose to let her gown do the talking, and boy, did it speak volumes. What did you think of the diva’s outfit? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

