Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives her Desi Girl look a BOLD twist in blue jazzy lehenga at brother Siddharth’s wedding with Neelam

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally getting married to the love of his life in Mumbai today, January 7. After the grand pre-wedding celebrations, D-day is finally here, and the actress is all set to make the most of it. PC looked glamorous in the aqua blue lehenga, and only she could turn the traditional outfit into something that feels straight out of a fairytale. Let’s break down the details of her outfit!

For her brother’s wedding, Priyanka Chopra got all into her desi mood, but with a bold twist. She was dressed in a gorgeous aqua-blue lehenga adorned with heavy embellishments, sequins, and beadwork. The blouse was itself a statement piece. It was one shoulder with a thin strap and a sweetheart neckline, added to focus on her collarbones. Also, it had a waistband that exuded sultry vibes, building a spark to grab this stunning piece and add it to our wardrobes now.

Creating a well-matched outfit, the actress wore a matching skirt. Just like the blouse, it was intricately designed with embellishments placed over it, and the high-waist fitting cascaded down, turning into a flowy flare, creating all dreamy vibes. The final addition to her fit was given by a sheer dupatta, delicately settled on her shoulders and attached back to the bottoms.

Her jewelry game was equally strong and regal. The actress highlighted her neck with the beautifully designed diamond and green stone-studded neckpiece, creating a V figure, and the stud earrings add an extra touch of allure. PC’s accessories seamlessly blended with the high fashion outfit, showing that the actress did put extra effort into creating a look that screamed PERFECTION.

Advertisement

Adding makeup glam, the actress accentuated her perfectly flawless skin with a dewy finish. The concealer and foundation base were enhanced with perfectly blushed cheeks, smokey eyes, and bright lipstick. The Citadel actress didn’t go for too-loud makeup, ensuring her appearance seemed subtle and elegant.

In her overall look, her hairstyle was an authentic charm. She tied her hair back into a classy bun adorned with sparkling stones, leaving a few strands loose to gracefully fall on her face.

The Desi Girl’s charm is always irresistible to look away. And all her brother’s wedding celebration looks consist of some jaw-dropping outfits and stylings, resulting in a style guide that every girl should save to recreate.