Priyanka Chopra Jonas is twinning and winning with daughter Malti Marie at her brother's pre-wedding celebration in burnt orange dress

Priyanka Chopra has not just been keeping up in the fashion world but also setting the bar high with every appearance. Lately, the actress had a blast at her brother’s wedding festivities, and she served some pro-level desi girl vibes with her stunning ethnic picks. And recently, for the pre-wedding celebration, PC was seen twinning with her daughter, and we can’t help but constantly admire them. Let’s break down her look!

Embracing the traditional charm, the actress dressed up in the stunning custom Zoya set from Re-ceremonial. This ensemble was the classic take on salwar kameez curated with the silk cotton chanderi. Adding the festive sparks, Priyanka Chopra’s outfit featured delicate hand embroidery, whereas the sleeveless design and deep neckline gave it a modern touch. It was a perfect pick to slay the wedding celebration look.

Adding a touch of comfort, the actress decided to style her dress with the tissue salwar. The wide silhouette and light fabric made the outfit ideal for the actress to fulfill all her responsibilities without getting irritated. The Citadel star carried a silk organza dupatta with intricate detailing lace at the hem to complete her attire.

On the other side, Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie Jonas was twinning with her mother in the custom dress, and honestly, she looked so cute!

To tie all the details together, Priyanka Chopra beautifully highlighted her ears with traditional statement drop earrings, a nuptial chain laid on her neck, and delicate bangles adding irresistible beauty. Ensuring to give equal attention to all the features, the actress decided to leave her hair open but not without proper styling. The loose waves added volume, whereas the side secured with pins prevented the tresses from falling on her face.

Advertisement

Her makeup done with some drops of concealer and foundation base, blush glow, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick screamed nothing but PERFECTION. At last, all set to have fun and get involved in her brother’s special day, the actress put on traditional heels, adding the right lift to her appearance.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s traditional look? Let us know in the comments below!