Priyanka Chopra Jonas masters art of hot and cute fusion in an expensive crystal co-ord set; Guess the cost

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an Indian worldwide superstar, has emerged as a fashion icon, making an everlasting influence on the fashion industry. Chopra has become a fashion industry powerhouse due to her ability to easily merge elegance, glamour, and edginess. She continually turns heads and establishes trends, from her jaw-dropping Met Gala performances to her red-carpet moments at prominent award presentations.

The actress has a bold attitude to fashion, experimenting with different forms, colors, and materials. Chopra never misses out on radiating confidence and grace, making her fashion choices look effortless. Whether she's wearing a traditional ball gown or a bright and unique attire, Priyanka does not fail to impress all with her fashion choices. And, only recently, Chopra donned a lovely co-ord outfit inspired by leaves and it's something you'd want to know about. Let's have a look at it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in Oceanus Swimwear's glittering Tallulah co-ord set

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known for her exceptional fashion sense, recently stole the show in a gorgeous co-ord set from Oceanus Swimwear. Tallulah is the name of the ensemble. The beautiful hand-embroidered craftsmanship, accented with Swarovski crystals, distinguishes the Tallulah co-ord set. This ornate piece adds a touch of grandeur to the costume, making it glimmer and shimmer with every movement. The designs on the outfit are inspired by the enthralling realm of aquatic life, adding to its attraction. The co-ord set includes a stunning top and an equally stunning skirt.

With its flattering design and exquisite embellishments, the Rs 15,300 top flawlessly emphasizes Chopra's appearance. The skirt, on the other hand, costs a whopping Rs 27,900, which reflects its remarkable design and attention to detail.

Priyanka’s hair, make-up, and accessories

Chopra accessorized her suit with stunning earrings and a sparkly necklace. These accessories complemented her entire outfit by adding a hint of glitz and refinement. What drew our attention was how she arranged colorful bracelets on her left wrist, expertly matching them to the colors of her dress. Priyanka's hair was left straight and flowing, cascading attractively in the back or front. This basic yet beautiful hairdo matched her whole look, emitting an aura of casual elegance. Her natural makeup, with a dash of pink on her lips, accentuated her radiant beauty while allowing her dress to take center stage.

As Priyanka continues to impress all with her sartorial choices, let us know how you found this outfit of the actress in the comments section below.

