Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Oscar de la Renta chiffon dress with blazer is a bookmark-worthy style statement

In the dazzling world of entertainment fashion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been an undisputed actress, model, and trendsetter. The gorgeous Heads Of State actress’ impeccable style and innate elegance consistently make headlines, leaving fashion enthusiasts in absolute awe. Recently, the global icon turned heads once again when she donned an Oscar de la Renta chiffon dress paired with a matching blazer for Victoria Secret’s Goals House panel event where the brand announced their noble Tour Impact Fund. Her ensemble not only showcased her sophisticated taste but also set a new benchmark for formal attire. Don’t you agree?

Why don’t we delve into the details of the Love Again actress’ stunning outfit? Let’s go on a journey to explore every element that contributed to her unforgettable look. Are you ready?

Priyanka Chopra looked exceptional in a gorgeous dark blue dress

The fabulous Don 2 actress made the wise decision to wear the Oscar de la Renta’s jewel-neck eyelet chiffon dress for the occasion, which defined sophistication to the T. This classic statement mini-dress, made in Italy from a blend of viscose and polyamide and cut into a slim-fit silhouette was curve-skimming. The chic sleeveless dress also featured eyelet detailing throughout with floral net-weaved scarfs at the edges that added a sophisticated yet modern touch. This exceptional dress comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 2,15,235. Further, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress paired this with Oscar de la Renta’s woven fringe-trim cardigan made with cut-out petal lace, tweed, edgy leather, and updated botanical prints. The jewel-necked and full-sleeve knit cardigan was further defined by a woven floral scarf pattern and complementary fringe trim and it came with the heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 53,093. Doesn’t she look exquisite?

The talented global icon also chose to complete her outfit with the black pointed mesh heeled pumps from Zara, which added to the outfit’s overall allure. Meanwhile, The White Tiger actress also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories as she opted for simple Gen-Z-approved silver hoop earrings and matching rings to add to her outfit’s overall appeal while at the same time, not overpowering it so that it gets all the focus that it deserves. But, that’s not all, the exceptional Baywatch actress also chose to leave her hair open and style the same into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder whilst adding a unique charm to her ensemble. Doesn’t she look seriously gorgeous?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the divine We Can Be Heroes actress’ gorgeous makeup look, which featured some shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, the perfect blush and highlighter with the most dreamy pink lipstick, perfectly elevating her entire outfit. The diva has once again proven that she is not just a talented actress but also an undisputed fashion icon. After all, this stylish outfit is totally a style statement worth bookmarking for anyone looking to make a memorable entrance, isn’t it? It’s quite safe to say that with her impeccable attention to detail, Jonas continues to inspire us with her fashion choices.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

