Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: A guide to embracing neon colors this Diwali 2023

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your outfit. While traditional attire has always been the go-to choice for this festival, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others have been setting a new trend this year by embracing vibrant neon colors with style, panache, and fashionable twists. Their fashionable choices are serving as a serious source of inspiration for Diwali 2023. We’re obsessed.

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at seven fabulous actresses who carried vibrant neon ethnic wear like true bosses? Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

7 fabulous actresses who carried vibrant neon ethnic wear like a boss

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ pretty green drape:

The Love Again actress, an international icon, wowed everyone with her choice of a pretty green drape. The bright neon green saree exuded elegance and grace. The addition of golden embellishments and a matching blouse gave it the perfect touch of extravagance. Priyanka’s Instagram post showcasing this look became an instant hit, and this outfit is the ideal choice for a contemporary Diwali celebration.

2. Alia Bhatt’s fabulous dual-toned pink saree:

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, known for her impeccable style, opted for a dual-toned pink saree. The blend of neon and a softer pink shade added a unique charm to her ensemble. The delicate embroidery and the way she carried it made her look ethereal. This attire is perfect for those who want a mix of traditional and modern for Diwali.

3. Katrina Kaif’s incomparable yellow drape:

The talented and beautiful Tiger Zinda Hai actress brought sunshine to Diwali with her incomparable yellow drape. The radiant color and the minimalistic design created a stunning look that’s bound to turn heads. A statement piece like this will make you the center of attention at every Diwali gathering.

4. Mouni Roy’s superb lime-green sheer saree:

The fabulous and chic Bramhastra actress’ lime-green sheer saree was a showstopper. The sheer fabric added an element of sensuality, while the lime-green color brought vibrancy to her look. This outfit is for those who want to blend tradition with a hint of glamour. It’s an excellent choice for a festive evening under the stars with your family.

5. Malaika Arora’s mustard embroidered drape:

The talented and classy Moving In with Malaika reality star’s choice of a mustard embroidered drape showcased her impeccable sense of style. The mustard color combined with intricate embroidery gave a regal feel. This outfit is perfect for a grand Diwali celebration where you want to steal the show and make a statement.

Advertisement

6. Alaya F’s beyond-classy lime-yellow saree:

The young and talented Jawaani Jaaneman actress’ lime-yellow saree exudes an air of class and sophistication. The bright hue is balanced with a traditional design, making it an excellent choice for a more formal Diwali gathering. The talented diva’s look legit shows how to embrace neon colors with a side of modernity, grace, and poise.

7. Janhvi Kapoor’s green embellished drape:

The beyond-pretty Bawaal actress’ green embellished drape is a perfect choice for those who love a traditional look with a modern twist. The green color is beautifully complemented by intricate embellishments, making it a top pick for Diwali 2023. We’re totally in love with the talented diva’s choices.

These Bollywood divas have undeniably showcased the power of vibrant neon colors in ethnic wear, setting the trend for Diwali 2023. Whether you prefer the timeless elegance of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the fusional piece of Alaya F, or the contemporary twist of Alia Bhatt, there’s a style to satiate every taste perfectly. So, why not take a cue from these fashion-forward celebrities and embrace the vibrancy of neon colors this Diwali? Your festive wardrobe is sure to shine as brightly as the festival itself.

So, are you feeling inspired? Which one of these stylish ensembles is your absolute favorite? Go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Ananya Panday; who wore the off-shoulder sheer black gown better?