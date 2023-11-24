Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Katrina Kaif; How to carry HOT plunging necklines in the celebrity-approved way

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and a league of other talented actresses have mastered the art of carrying plunging necklines with unparalleled panache, in the glamorous world of Bollywood, where fashion isn’t merely a choice; it’s a statement. These leading ladies not only redefine fashion but also set trends that resonate across the globe. These classy outfits always leave us craving, gasping, gushing, and begging for more.

So, without further ado, let’s embark on a journey through the bold ensembles of seven talented Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, and others, who have flawlessly worn plunging necklines to perfection, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

7 Bollywood actresses who wore plunging necklines to perfection

Deepika Padukone’s black Alex Perry gown:

The Jawan actress, the epitome of grace, donned a long black Alex Perry gown, captivating hearts with her innate allure. The deep plunging off-shoulder neckline not only highlighted her flawless neckline but also showcased her confidence on the red carpet. The dress, a perfect blend of sophistication and boldness, accentuated her curves, leaving a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Fans couldn’t help but admire her timeless and enchanting presence.

Kriti Sanon’s black Aadnevik long gown:

The Shehzaada actress brought a sultry and glamorous vibe to the spotlight in a black Aadnevik floor-length gown. The deep and sultry V-shaped neckline, coupled with professional-looking shoulder pads and a daring thigh-high front slit, portrayed a bold and confident fashion choice. Her Instagram post became a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts, capturing the essence of her alluring and trendsetting style.

Kiara Advani’s neon green knit-wear midi:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress, known for her contemporary fashion choices, stole the limelight in a neon green knit-wear midi dress. The halter neck and deep plunging V-shaped neckline, coupled with sultry cut-outs on the waist, showcased her penchant for edgy and modern ensembles. The diva effortlessly blended boldness with elegance, making a statement that sparked in the fashion world.

Kareena Kapoor’s Rajesh Pratap Singh gown:

The Jaane Jaan actress, the epitome of Bollywood glamor, graced the red carpet in a black Rajesh Pratap Singh kaftan-like gown. The deep, plunging, and sexy V-shaped neckline, paired with bright pink sleeves, created a striking contrast, defining her fearless approach to fashion. The diva showcased her ability to effortlessly blend traditional elements with contemporary style, leaving onlookers in awe.

Mouni Roy’s white pearl-laden mini-dress:

The Sultan of Delhi actress exuded pearlescent elegance in a white, pearl-encrusted fitted mini-dress by Dar Sara High Fashion. The sleek straps and the deep, plunging, sultry neckline added a touch of sensuality to her overall look. The diva showcased a perfect fusion of sophistication and glamor, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion fraternity.

Katrina Kaif’s neon yellow Alex Perry gown:

The Tiger 3 actress set the stage on fire in a neon yellow floor-length Alex Perry gown. Puffed shoulder pads, full sleeves, and a deep plunging V-shaped neckline added an extra layer of drama and extravagance to her ensemble. The Instagram post captured Katrina’s neon extravaganza, solidifying her status as a trendsetter who fearlessly embraces bold and vibrant fashion choices.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ glittery Rosario gown:

The Love Again actress, a symbol of timeless elegance, graced the scene in a floor-length glittery orange-copper sequin-laden Rosario gown. The ensemble featured full sleeves, a U-shaped deep and plunging neckline, and a meticulously ruched design at the waist. This fashion masterpiece showcased her ability to blend sophistication with a touch of glamor, seamlessly. Her impeccable style, when shared on social media, left fashion enthusiasts in awe.

In a world where fashion is a language of its own, these Bollywood divas have become fluent speakers. From Deepika Padukone’s timeless allure to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kaftan-like glamor, each actress brings her unique charm to the art of carrying plunging necklines. Their fashion choices not only inspire but also redefine elegance in the ever-evolving realm of celebrity style.

As we dive into their bold ensembles, it’s evident that these leading ladies have mastered the delicate balance of sophistication and daring, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world. Which one of these ensembles is your favorite? Go ahead and share your thoughts with us.

