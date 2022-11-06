Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM looks from the week

All is mind-blowing at Bollywood's front. To name a few, celebrities championed printed sarees, cut-out dress, denim jumpsuit, and pantsuits this week. Who would have thought our November 2022 conversation would be all about the return and rise of ensembles that are too fashionable? From Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor, there was much the sartorial variety with playfulness and seriousness of glamour shared very well. Top-tier references only.

Check out 10 looks that were super stylish this week

Katrina Kaif The Phone Bhoot actress had you at her Harley Quinn from Birds of Prey Halloween look, is it? For the premiere night of her latest movie's release, she aced a cute and casual look in an AllSaints printed tiered dress layered up with a blue denim jacket and sealed off with strappy orange stilettos. The Diva's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Shanaya Kapoor It wasn't just another week, besties, the Bedhadak actress, and Ananya Panday both celebrated their birthdays. For the latter's dinner party, Shanaya rocked an Urban Outfitters blue denim jumpsuit and styled it up with a hot pop of red with her Prada shoulder bag and white double strappy footwear. Shanaya's OOTN gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Kriti Sanon Going sheer is all about slaying again. Get ready for the wedding season with Dilnaz Karbhary's black sequin saree and a halterneck gold cropped blouse. The Bhediya actress looked ravishing with circular earrings and a choker necklace. Her desi look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Karisma Kapoor When you have a saree, you have everything. From chicness, compliments, to confidence and so much more. Suitable for a daytime wedding, this Payal Khandwala graphic, floral printed saree seen on the Raja Hindustani actress included a cropped, close-neck, and short-sleeved blouse. It looked perfect of sorts with silver-tiered jhumkas, Kada, and a ring. Karisma gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Malaika Arora No other inspiration needed. We're feeling the heat this autumn with the 49-year-old's latest look in a Shantnu and Nikhil mini blazer dress from the designer duo's Capella collection. The embroidered attire bore tassels and a ribbon belt. It was styled with black stockings and pointed-toe boots. The choker looks fabulous here. Mala gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Priyanka Chopra Pantsuits are popping and we can't have enough. The entrepreneur, actress, and mother sported two pantsuits this week. This mini streak was too classy and our favourite is Rahul Mishra's co-ordinated set from the designer's couture festive edit 2022. This hand-embroidered attire has sequins, beads, and more. Wear this to a mega event with Outhouse Jewellery's furbie embellished bag, lariat necklace, chain-link drop earrings, and rings. Priyanka's power dressing of a look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday The more printed, the better. The Khaali Peeli actress was once again an Aadnevik girl dressed in a thigh-high slit flowy maxi dress. The one-shoulder number had a cut-out and was wrapped up with a French lace and leather belt. Call it ace with hoop earrings. Ananya gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Kiara Advani Too sultry to wait. Turn your party look into a smoke show with this corseted monotone black gown from Celia Kritharioti. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress wore it accessory-free and the strapless outfit looked exemplary with sheer cut-outs and an elongated train. Kiara gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.