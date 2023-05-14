Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in Mishru’s lime green ruffle saree worth a little under Rs 80k

Ain't no party without our desi girl. Who isn't aware of the fact that Priyanka Chopra Jonas came to India just for a day and is now already on her way back to California? Family time is the best time, proved the Citadel actress who arrived straight to Delhi on May 13 for actress and her cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. How very fabulous of her to be dolled up in an Indo-Western saree. Is it the undeniable popularity of sarees or the fashion stunner that lead us to two actions decoding her OOTN and giving you notes on how hot her outfit is this season? It's both!

Chopra has a versatile flair for fashion and can effortlessly pull off various looks, ranging from glamorous red carpet ensembles to casual street style. She extensively embraces a mix of classic elegance and contemporary trends, making her a fashion icon, who is admired globally. And when it comes to blending Indian and Western elements, her looks over the years have showcased her fusion style perfectly.

Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in a saree combo

As a saree enthusiast, The White Tiger actress donned a lime green 'Noemi Saree Set' from Mishru. An attire we saw and loved for all that it offered in terms of colour, embroidery and fitting. Maltie Marie's mother dearest and chicest without a doubt looked radiant in the Rs 78, 700 creation as styled by Ami Patel. Her ruffle saree curated from natural crepe and organza was teamed with a strappy blouse. The latter was designed from tulle and embellished with sequins and beads for added allure. The Bajirao Mastani actress' look was accessorised with Bulgari jewels' signature Serpenti necklace adorned with pavé diamonds, hoop earrings, and more. The mom to one completed her look with the 'Zoya' gold wedges from Crimzon World.

PeeCee's look also made a flawless statement with her bright pout, black winged eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Her hair was styled straight and left down neatly.

So, what does it take for a wedding guest to rock a look this Summer? Apart from confidence, vibrant colours like red, royal blue, emerald green, and deep purple are often preferred for weddings. However, you can also opt for softer pastel shades or elegant neutrals depending on your personal style and the wedding's overall colour scheme, of course.

Organza sarees are highly encouraged. They are sheer, lightweight, and have a crisp texture, making them perfect for summer weddings. They offer a sophisticated and ethereal look. Look for organza sarees in pastel shades or with delicate floral prints. Pair them with a contrasting or embellished blouse to enhance the overall appeal. Opt for striking jewellery such as small earrings or a dainty necklace, to maintain a light and airy look. Consider pairing your saree with comfortable footwear to ensure ease of movement throughout the event.

Pull off a light, subtle makeup look to complement the brightness of your outfit. Use a dewy foundation, minimal eyeshadow, and a pop of colour on the lips, such as a coral or pink shade. Choose a hairstyle that keeps you cool and looks as on-fleek as your ensemble. Loose bun, side braid, or soft curls are a few options we recommend for you to try as these can give a relaxed and effortless feel to your overall look.

