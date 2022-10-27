Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie in Falguni and Shane Peacock ensembles are desi charmers

The Jonas family had a happy Diwali indeed. They love to twin and with Malti Marie, it has all gotten cuter. Their recent looks are the best in the fashion league and it all packs a punch given the patterns and fabrics. Styled and put together in wonderful ways, they looked like a winning team. All in warmed-up and chic perfection, their outfits are giving strong desi realness that could be your formula too for weddings and gatherings ahead.

All dressed up in spectacular Falguni and Shane Peacock designs, it was a pretty revelation that bright hues like neon, pink, orange, yellow, and so on aren't always the winners. There's simplicity and regality in others too as you can see here. What absolutely takes precedence over here is how each of their ensemble pays attention to details so much so that you'll spot a mini element that's the same as the other.

For example, take the baby girl's lehenga set with colourful floral embroidery. The embroidery put in circles was also seen on her parents' attires. The 40-year-old Priyanka donned a three-piece set that featured a sweetheart neckline gold embellished and cropped blouse with a plunging neckline and straps. She wore it with an intensely embroidered sheer and floor-length cape with full sleeves and for the puja, she had a dupatta placed over her head.

The White Tiger actress styled these with high-waisted pants which had a wide-leg hem and lots of motifs like diyas, flowers, and so on done with threads. Her hair was tied into a bun with flowers that adorned it further. Priyanka Chopra also had a bindi, glossy lipstick, and accessories such as statement dangler earrings, bangles and a mangalsutra that complimented her Indo-western attire.

The singer and stylish dad, Nick sported an ivory silk kurta with embroidered collar and a neckline which is now a uniform as his girls' ensembles had the same white work. This was clubbed with straight-fit trousers. He kept his look simple with a black-strapped watch. Take a minute to think of the mojaris you'd pick for this look. It'll look something of a top-tier style.